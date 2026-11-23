Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jo Toolan
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
| Managing Director, Network Services
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Disposal of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|£63,636.47
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|19 November 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anthony Sappor
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
| Banking & Digital Engagement Services Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Disposal of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
| Price: £6.339
Volume: 3,343
Aggregate: £21,192.20
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|19 November 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7927132060
Steve O'Neill, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
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