MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq – ZS)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Zscaler will be acquired by CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. in an all-stock transaction under which Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 shares of CrowdStrike common stock for each share of Zscaler common stock they own, valuing the transaction at an announced enterprise value of approximately $43.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Zscaler Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

EagleRock Land, LLC (NYSE – EROK)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, EagleRock will be acquired by Texas Pacific Land Corporation in an all-stock transaction under which EagleRock Class A shareholders will receive 0.0831 shares of common stock of a newly formed Texas Pacific Land holding company for each EagleRock Class A share they own, representing an announced implied equity value of approximately $3.0 billion. Upon completion, existing TPL shareholders are expected to own approximately 86% and former EagleRock shareholders and EagleRock OpCo unitholders approximately 14% of New TPL on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the EagleRock Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq – RPID)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Rapid Micro will be acquired by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, for $0.75 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Rapid Micro Biosystems Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTC – AAVVF)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Advantage will be acquired by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for C$13.55 per share in cash, representing approximately C$2.255 billion in aggregate equity consideration and C$2.53 billion in total transaction value, including net debt and outstanding convertible debentures. The investigation concerns whether the Advantage Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.