According to the report, the global desalination market is projected to increase from US$ 17.76 Billion in 2025 to US$ 38.80 Billion by 2034, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.07% from 2026 to 2034. Market growth is being supported by worsening water scarcity, population expansion, urbanization, industrial water consumption, government investment, and continued innovation in water treatment technologies.

Global Desalination Market Outlook

Desalination is becoming increasingly important to long-term water security, particularly in coastal and water-stressed regions. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates remain major users, while adoption is expanding in Australia, Spain, the United States, India, and other countries affected by drought, groundwater depletion, irregular rainfall, and limited freshwater availability.

Reverse osmosis and thermal desalination technologies continue to support municipal and industrial water requirements. Improvements in membrane performance, energy recovery, automation, and renewable energy integration are making desalination plants more efficient and commercially viable. These developments are expected to strengthen global demand as climate change places additional pressure on conventional water resources.

Key Desalination Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Global Water Scarcity

Approximately four billion people experience severe water scarcity for at least one month each year, while more than two billion live in countries with inadequate water supplies. Population growth, urban development, groundwater depletion, drought, and changing rainfall patterns are intensifying pressure on freshwater systems across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and other vulnerable regions.

Desalination provides a consistent water source for coastal communities with access to seawater. Governments and utilities are therefore incorporating desalination infrastructure into long-term water security plans, creating opportunities for technology providers, engineering companies, plant operators, and public-private partnerships.

Technological Advancements

Innovation in reverse osmosis membranes, energy recovery systems, hybrid processes, and plant automation is reducing energy consumption and operating costs. The use of solar and wind power is also improving the environmental performance of desalination facilities. These advances are helping extend adoption into developing markets and regions where project economics previously limited investment.

In May 2025, SUEZ, CTCI Group, and Hung Hua marked the start of construction for Taiwan's first large-scale municipal reverse osmosis desalination plant in Hsinchu, demonstrating continued investment in advanced water infrastructure.

Government Support and Infrastructure Investment

National water security programs, regulatory support, international financing, and public-private partnerships are accelerating desalination capacity development. Governments are investing in municipal and industrial projects to address rising consumption and strengthen resilience against drought and climate-related disruptions.

In March 2026, South Korea formed a public-private coalition involving government bodies, research organizations, and major industrial participants to advance seawater desalination technology and support its global deployment.

Market Challenges

High energy consumption and operating costs remain significant constraints, particularly in regions with expensive electricity. Reverse osmosis and thermal plants require substantial energy, which can make desalinated water more costly than conventional freshwater supplies. Energy-efficient equipment and renewable power are helping reduce this burden, but project economics remain a central consideration.

Environmental concerns also affect market development. Brine discharge can alter marine salinity, while treatment chemicals and seawater intake systems may affect surrounding ecosystems. The industry is responding through improved discharge management, lower-impact intake technologies, resource recovery, and more sustainable plant designs.

Technology, Application, and Water Source Insights

Reverse osmosis holds the largest share of the global desalination market due to its lower energy requirements and cost-effectiveness compared with many thermal technologies. Continued improvements in membranes and energy recovery systems are reinforcing its use in large-scale municipal and industrial facilities.

Multi-stage flash (MSF) desalination remains important in energy-rich markets, particularly across the Middle East. Its reliability, long operating life, and ability to process high-salinity water support continued deployment, although high energy requirements create cost and sustainability challenges.

Municipal desalination is expanding as cities seek reliable drinking water supplies amid population growth and declining freshwater availability. Government funding and public-private partnerships are supporting the integration of large-scale plants into existing distribution networks. Industrial demand is also rising across power generation, oil refining, manufacturing, and other water-intensive sectors.

Seawater represents a leading source segment because of its widespread availability, especially across coastal markets in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and North America. Brackish water desalination is also gaining importance because it generally requires less energy and supports agricultural, industrial, and regional water requirements in inland areas.

Regional Desalination Market Highlights



United States: California, Texas, and the Southwest are supporting market growth as drought, declining water levels, and urban consumption increase demand for alternative supplies. Research programs, pilot facilities, and reverse osmosis projects are encouraging gradual adoption.

United Kingdom: Desalination remains a supplementary resource, particularly during drought and peak water shortages. In January 2026, Anglian Water awarded TYPSA-Stantec a technical contract for proposed desalination plants in Lincolnshire and Norfolk.

India: Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are investing in desalination to address groundwater depletion, variable monsoon rainfall, industrialization, and coastal urban demand. In December 2025, IDE Technologies announced a contract with State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited for a 60 MLD seawater reverse osmosis plant in Tamil Nadu. Saudi Arabia: The country remains one of the world's largest desalination markets, supported by limited natural freshwater resources and extensive infrastructure investment. In November 2025, the Saudi Water Authority and Ebb Carbon announced a partnership focused on decarbonizing desalination capacity.

Desalination Market Segmentation



Technology: Reverse Osmosis, Multi-stage flash (MSF) Distillation, Multi-effect (MED) distillation, and others

Application: Municipal, industrial, and others

Water Source: Seawater, Brackish Water, River Water, and others Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The report evaluates major national markets, including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Key Desalination Market Companies

Prominent companies covered include Acciona, Dow, Evoqua Water Technologies, Siemens AG, DuPont, Doosan Enerbility, Toray Industries, Inc., and Xylem. The report assesses these participants based on company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue performance.

Key Attributes

