Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market Report by Product, Technology, End User, Countries and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global augmented reality in healthcare market is projected to expand from USD 2.63 billion in 2025 to USD 10.33 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of 16.42% from 2026 to 2034, according to the report. Market growth is being supported by increased adoption across surgery, medical training, diagnosis, rehabilitation, patient education, and remote clinical guidance. Continued investment in digital health, medical imaging, artificial intelligence, wearables, and precision-based healthcare services is also accelerating demand.

Key Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market Growth Drivers

Healthcare providers are increasingly using augmented reality to improve real-time clinical visualization, procedural accuracy, and decision-making. AR-assisted systems can present anatomical information, imaging data, and surgical pathways within a clinician's field of view. These capabilities are particularly valuable in orthopedic, neurosurgical, cardiovascular, and reconstructive procedures, where precision is critical.

Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures is strengthening the commercial outlook for augmented reality in healthcare. An estimated 38 million surgical and non-surgical procedures were performed worldwide in 2024, an increase of 40% compared with 2020. The total included more than 17.4 million surgical procedures, while facial rejuvenation and other minimally invasive treatments remained widely used.

Advanced medical training represents another important growth opportunity. AR-enabled simulation platforms allow students, surgeons, and healthcare professionals to practice complex procedures in interactive environments without exposing patients to risk. Applications include anatomy education, surgical simulation, procedural training, and workforce readiness. In March 2025, Endo introduced a spatial-computing injection simulator enabled by Apple Vision Pro for hands-on clinician training.

Digital transformation is further supporting integration between augmented reality, artificial intelligence, imaging platforms, connected devices, and wearable technologies. In 2024, Augmedics reportedly raised USD 82.5 million in Series D funding, bringing its total funding to USD 149 million. The investment supports the expansion of its xvision spine system across 250 hospitals. Broader industry activity indicates growing interest in clinical data platforms and integrated visualization solutions.

Market Challenges

High implementation costs remain a significant barrier, particularly for smaller healthcare providers and institutions in developing markets. AR deployments may require smart glasses, head-mounted displays, advanced imaging equipment, specialized software, systems integration, training, and ongoing technical support. Compatibility with existing hospital infrastructure can also increase project costs and implementation timelines.

Data privacy, cybersecurity, system reliability, and regulatory compliance present additional challenges. AR applications can process sensitive patient information and medical images, requiring healthcare organizations and technology providers to maintain robust safeguards. Differences in regulatory requirements across regions may also affect product approvals and market entry strategies.

Product and Application Outlook

Healthcare AR software supports surgical planning, clinical visualization, simulation, training, remote collaboration, and patient education. Demand is increasing for platforms that deliver real-time data overlays, 3D anatomical visualization, and interactive procedural guidance. Frequent software improvements and integration with hospital systems are expected to strengthen adoption.

Handheld AR devices, including smartphones and tablets, offer accessible and cost-effective deployment options. Healthcare professionals use these devices for visualization, diagnosis, training, telemedicine, emergency care, and patient communication. Improvements in mobile processors, cameras, and sensors continue to enhance application performance.

AR displays include head-mounted displays, smart glasses, and transparent displays. Higher resolution, improved wearability, longer battery life, and reduced workflow disruption are supporting their use in clinical environments. Although acquisition costs remain a constraint, the need for greater procedural precision is expected to sustain long-term demand.

Hospitals and clinics represent the leading end-user category because of their infrastructure, specialist expertise, surgical volumes, and digital transformation budgets. AR is being incorporated into surgical assistance, diagnostic workflows, rehabilitation, training, and patient education. Potential benefits include fewer procedural errors, improved clinical outcomes, and greater operational efficiency.

Regional Market Outlook

The United States remains a leading augmented reality in healthcare market due to its advanced medical infrastructure, strong research and development activity, high healthcare expenditure, and concentration of technology companies. Adoption is expanding across surgery, diagnosis, education, and precision medicine. SimX has also collaborated with the U.S. Air Force to develop an Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Healthcare Training solution with USD 750,000 in funding through the USAF's Small Business Innovation Research program.

The United Kingdom is recording steady growth as healthcare institutions invest in digital training, patient engagement, and technologies designed to reduce medical errors. In March 2024, University of Birmingham students received training developed by the RESILIENCE Centre using virtual reality and mixed reality scenarios that provided near real-life exposure to pharmaceutical manufacturing environments.

India offers substantial growth potential because of healthcare infrastructure expansion, rising digital adoption, a large patient population, and growing demand for advanced medical training. AR and VR applications were introduced at a hospital in Kerala in June 2023 for diagnosis, patient services, clinical care, and research.

Saudi Arabia is emerging as an important Middle East market, supported by healthcare modernization, government investment, and demand for minimally invasive procedures. In October 2024, the country announced the Seha Virtual Hospital, which uses technologies including AI and AR to support healthcare delivery.

Market Segmentation and Competitive Landscape

The report segments the market by product, technology, end user, and geography:



Product: AR Displays, AR Sensors, AR Input Devices, AR Semiconductor Components, and Others

Technology: Head Mounted Devices and Handheld Devices

End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Research Laboratories, and Others Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Country-level coverage spans 25 markets, including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Turkey, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Key companies assessed in the report include AccuVein Inc., Atheer Inc., Augmedics, CAE Inc., Google LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Magic Leap Inc., Medical Realities Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, and Siemens AG. Company coverage includes overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis.

Key Attributes

