MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Steven Shannon announces the opening of applications for the Dr. Steven Shannon Grant for Healthcare Professionals, a one-time award designed to support undergraduate students pursuing careers in medicine and allied health fields. This initiative reflects the professional journey of Dr. Steven Shannon, who transitioned from biochemistry research to orthopaedic trauma surgery, emphasizing the importance of both technical skill and compassionate care in modern healthcare.

The grant seeks to identify students who demonstrate a clear commitment to patient care and community health. Eligible candidates include those enrolled or accepted into accredited U.S. healthcare programs, including medicine, nursing, physician assistant studies, physical therapy, occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, or related disciplines. Applicants must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale and hold U.S. citizenship or permanent resident status. The selection process prioritizes individuals who can articulate their dedication to healthcare through personal experience rather than general statements.

Central to the application is a 500 to 750-word original essay responding to a specific prompt. Candidates must recount a real moment when they witnessed compassionate healthcare up close, whether as a patient, loved one, volunteer, or student. The essay should detail what that moment taught the applicant and how it will shape their future approach to patient care. Dr. Steven Shannon emphasizes that strong entries focus on concrete details and specific interactions, avoiding broad abstractions about the value of healthcare.

Dr. Steven Shannon brings significant clinical and academic experience to this initiative. After earning his Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of Nevada, Reno, in 2009, he completed his M.D. at the University of Nevada School of Medicine in 2013. His residency in orthopaedic surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, earned him top honors, including Resident of the Year and the Mark B. Coventry Clinical Research Award. Following a trauma fellowship at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Dr. Steven Shannon served as Director of Orthopaedic Trauma Research at the Bryan Trauma Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, before returning to practice in Nevada.

This grant is not bound to any specific U.S. city or state, inviting applications from qualified students across the nation. The deadline to apply is July 15, 2027, with all materials due by 11:59 PM Pacific Time. Required documents include proof of enrollment or acceptance, an official transcript showing the required GPA, and a short resume or CV. These materials must be submitted via the online form available on the scholarship website.

The winner of the Dr. Steven Shannon Grant will be announced on August 15, 2027, via email and posted on the official website. This one-time award aims to alleviate financial burdens for students who demonstrate both academic excellence and a profound understanding of the human element in healthcare. By focusing on narrative and personal insight, Dr. Steven Shannon seeks to support future professionals who view medicine as a blend of scientific rigor and empathetic service.

For questions regarding eligibility or the application process, interested parties may contact the administration team at.... Additional details and the application portal are accessible at

About Dr. Steven Shannon Dr. Steven Shannon is an orthopaedic trauma surgeon with extensive experience in high-energy injury reconstruction and clinical research. Having trained at prestigious institutions including the Mayo Clinic and the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, he combines surgical expertise with a commitment to mentoring the next generation of healthcare providers. His professional background spans academic research, trauma center leadership, and private practice, reflecting a dedicated career in rebuilding lives through advanced medical care.

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Dr. Steven Shannon

The Dr. Steven Shannon Grant for Healthcare Professionals



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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at