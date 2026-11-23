MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Renewable Energy Market: Trends, Insights & Growth Outlook 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The global renewable energy market is projected to reach US$ 5.88 trillion by 2034, rising from US$ 1.53 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16.11% from 2026 to 2034. According to the report, market growth will be supported by clean power deployment, favorable government policies, energy diversification, technological innovation, sustainable infrastructure investment, and increasing demand for low-emission electricity.

Solar power, wind power, hydropower, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and other renewable technologies are becoming increasingly important across residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and utility-scale applications. Electrification in transportation, manufacturing, and infrastructure is strengthening renewable energy demand, while corporate sustainability commitments and national decarbonization targets are accelerating procurement and project development.

Key Renewable Energy Market Growth Drivers

Government programs remain a primary catalyst for renewable energy adoption. Tax credits, subsidies, feed-in tariffs, renewable energy targets, carbon pricing initiatives, project auctions, and public financing are improving investment conditions. Funding for smart grids, battery storage, research, and public-private partnerships is also helping integrate renewable power into national electricity systems.

Andhra Pradesh approved?71,400 crore in renewable energy projects during 2025 under its Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024. Major proposals included a 2 GW hydrogen electrolyzer facility involving John Cockerill and Greenko, a 400 MW solar plant from Tata Power, and?65,000 crore secured by Reliance Industries for Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants. The policy targets 160 GW of capacity,?10 lakh crore in investment, and 7.5 lakh jobs.

Climate concerns are providing another major growth stimulus. Global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels reached 37.4 billion tons in 2024, representing a 0.8% annual increase. Governments and businesses are responding with net-zero commitments, carbon reduction programs, and investment in solar, wind, geothermal, and hydropower projects. Improvements in energy storage, forecasting, and grid integration are further increasing the reliability of renewable electricity.

Investment in sustainable infrastructure is expanding across renewable power plants, transmission networks, battery storage facilities, electric vehicle charging systems, and intelligent energy management platforms. Institutional investors, utilities, corporations, and equipment manufacturers are increasing their participation, improving access to project financing and supporting deployment across multiple end-use sectors.

Technology and Infrastructure Trends

Advanced photovoltaic modules, larger wind turbines, intelligent inverters, high-capacity battery systems, and hybrid energy projects are improving renewable power performance. Artificial intelligence, predictive maintenance, cloud-based monitoring, and Internet of Things-enabled platforms help operators optimize generation and reduce operating requirements. Smart transmission networks and grid modernization programs are also enabling higher volumes of variable renewable electricity to be incorporated without compromising system stability.

Market Challenges

Intermittent power generation remains a significant operational constraint. Variations in sunlight, wind speed, and seasonal conditions can affect electricity output, requiring battery storage, flexible generation resources, advanced forecasting, predictive analytics, and modern transmission infrastructure. Coordinating renewable production with electricity demand will remain essential for maintaining resilient power networks.

Project developers must also manage permitting requirements, environmental reviews, land-use regulations, equipment procurement, supply chain pressures, and workforce availability. Regulatory complexity can extend development timelines and increase costs. Closer coordination among government agencies, financial institutions, technology providers, developers, and local communities will be necessary to accelerate compliant project execution.

Regional Renewable Energy Market Highlights



United States: Solar, wind, hydropower, biomass, distributed energy, and battery storage deployment continues across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale markets. Annual clean energy investment more than quadrupled between 2018 and 2023 to approximately USD 248 billion and reached record levels through June 2024. Federal and state incentives continue supporting installations and grid modernization.

United Kingdom: Offshore wind, solar energy, biomass, and hydropower are strengthening the national electricity mix. Investment in transmission infrastructure, battery storage, digital grid management, renewable equipment, and project engineering is supporting reliable deployment.

India: Rising electricity demand, industrial development, urbanization, domestic manufacturing, rural electrification, and energy diversification are accelerating market expansion. In November 2024, Adani Green Energy announced plans to invest USD 35 billion over five years in solar, wind, and hybrid power plants throughout India. United Arab Emirates: Solar power, battery storage, intelligent grid technologies, and sustainable urban infrastructure are advancing the country's energy diversification strategy. Public and private sector collaboration is reinforcing the UAE's position as an important renewable energy hub in the Middle East.

Recent Renewable Energy Industry Developments



REplace secured USD 2.1 million in May 2025 for an AI site-selection platform designed to accelerate renewable energy project development.

Toyota Boshoku America began developing 5.7 MW of solar capacity at its Kentucky factory in May 2025.

Iberdrola S.A. announced the commissioning of a 500 MW solar photovoltaic facility in Extremadura, Spain, in March 2025. The project is expected to supply more than 250,000 households and prevent approximately 300,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Nevada announced the USD 1.2 billion Valmy Grassroots solar-plus-storage project in January 2025. Australia released the Hunter Hydrogen Infrastructure Masterplan in January 2024 to support development of a major hydrogen center.

Research Methodology and Market Scope

The report evaluates renewable energy generation and deployment using bottom-up, top-down, demand-side, and supply-side validation. Market estimates incorporate installed capacity, annual capacity additions, electricity generation, capacity factors, realized electricity prices, project investment, CAPEX per MW, technology costs, project pipelines, and company-level revenue.

Country-level calculations are developed using technology-specific assumptions for solar PV, Concentrated Solar Power, onshore wind, offshore wind, hydropower, bioenergy, geothermal, marine energy, and other technologies. Utility-scale and distributed generation are assessed separately. Historical and forecast estimates are cross-checked against IRENA, IEA, national regulators, energy ministries, grid operators, utility disclosures, trade statistics, corporate filings, and project announcements.

The methodology maintains a clear distinction between renewable electricity generation revenue, deployment investment, equipment value, EPC services, O&M services, and energy-storage value to prevent double counting. Forecasts consider electricity demand, renewable capacity targets, auctions, PPAs, grid expansion, storage deployment, financing conditions, technology costs, permitting changes, fossil-fuel prices, project commissioning schedules, and retirement assumptions.

Renewable Energy Market Segmentation



Type: Hydro Power, Wind Power, Solar Power, Bioenergy, and Others

End User: Industrial, Residential, and Commercial Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The geographic analysis covers the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Turkey, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.

Competitive Landscape

The report assesses major renewable energy companies through corporate overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis. Companies covered include Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., ABB Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, Acciona S.A., National Grid plc, Electricite de France S.A., Enel S.p.A., General Electric Company, Duke Energy Corporation, and Invenergy.

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