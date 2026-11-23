MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading CISOs honored for leadership, enterprise security, and business impact at the GeorgiaCISO ORBIE Awards on November 20, 2026, at The Starling









ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 GeorgiaCISO ORBIE Awards honored leading chief information security officers (CISOs) from Carter's, Southern Company, Artera, Allen Media Group, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP, and Georgia Institute of Technology for their exceptional leadership. Hosted by GeorgiaCISO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network, the prestigious awards honor CISOs who drive business transformation and industry impact. View finalists, partners, and more on the Digital ORBIE Feature.

Held at The Starling, the ceremony brought together top executives and industry leaders to honor excellence in security leadership across seven award categories.

“Behind every successful cybersecurity strategy is a CISO leading the vision,” said John Koester GeorgiaCISO Chair.“The ORBIE Awards are the ultimate recognition program for the leaders behind the work.”

Meet the 2026 GeorgiaCISO ORBIE Award Winners:



Bob Varnadoe, Vice President of Cybersecurity, received the Leadership ORBIE.

Kemper Seay, CISO & SVP of Infrastructure Services, Carter's, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

Curley Henry, SVP & CISO, Southern Company, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $4 billion annual revenue.

James Azar, CISO, Artera, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue.

Shilpi Ganguly, SVP, IT and Cybersecurity, Allen Media Group, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $800 million annual revenue.

Nick Bettes, CISO, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $800 million annual revenue. Dr. Joe Lewis, Associate VP of IT & CISO, Georgia Institute of Technology, received the Public Sector ORBIE for government organizations.



About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:



Leadership and management effectiveness

Business protection created by enterprise security Engagement in industry and community endeavors



GeorgiaCISO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the GeorgiaCISO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Bob Varnadoe, Vice President of Cybersecurity, who was interviewed by Bill VanCuren, President, BVC Advisors LLC. Over 300 guests attended, representing leading Georgia organizations and their security partners.

The following partners made the 2026 GeorgiaCISO ORBIE Awards possible:



Underwriter: Fortinet, Google Cloud, Lumen, Okta, & TekStream

Gold Partners: CyberRisk Partners

Silver Partners: Cloudflare, DigiCert, Elastic, Optiv, Sublime Security, Tata Consultancy Services, & Zafran

Bronze Partners: 7AI, Between Pixels, Elisity, Exaforce, imPAC Labs, ivision, & WitnessAI

Media Partner: Atlanta Business Chronicle Nonprofit Partner: Year Up United

To learn more about partnership opportunities and how to connect with leading C-suite executives across North America, click here.

About GeorgiaCISO:

GeorgiaCISO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information security officers (CISOs) in Georgia. As one of over 50 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, GeorgiaCISO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

GeorgiaCISO is led by a CISO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CISOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across over 50 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today's most challenging executive roles.

Media Contact

Nicole Lammes

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