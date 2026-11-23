MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vaccines lead demand, transportation holds the largest share, and the U.S. dominates as real-time monitoring, thermal packaging and partnerships reduce wastage and ensure compliance.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Report by Product, Segment, and Country 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America healthcare cold chain logistics market reached USD 7.3 Billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 10.3 Billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.74% during 2026-2034. Growth is being supported by the increasing use of cellular therapies, biomarker testing, vaccines, biologics, and specialty pharmaceuticals, alongside industry efforts to reduce product wastage and financial losses.

Demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals continues to rise as biotechnology advances and healthcare providers adopt innovative treatments. Vaccines, gene therapies, monoclonal antibodies, oncology drugs, and immunosuppressants require controlled storage and transportation conditions to preserve product quality, safety, and efficacy. The expansion of personalized medicine and biopharmaceutical development is therefore strengthening demand for reliable healthcare cold chain logistics services across North America.

Stringent regulatory requirements are also shaping market growth. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Health Canada, and other regulatory authorities require pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, healthcare organizations, and logistics providers to maintain temperature control, product traceability, and quality assurance throughout the supply chain. These requirements are encouraging investment in specialized infrastructure, monitoring systems, validated packaging, and compliant transportation networks.

The globalization and increasing complexity of pharmaceutical supply chains are creating further demand for end-to-end visibility. Logistics providers are deploying sensors, data loggers, and real-time monitoring platforms to track temperature conditions during storage and transit. These technologies help companies identify potential deviations, protect valuable healthcare products, support regulatory compliance, and improve operational efficiency.

Biologics and specialty pharmaceuticals support market expansion

Biologics and specialty pharmaceuticals represent an important growth area for the North America healthcare cold chain logistics market. Continued progress in biotechnology, personalized medicine, and advanced therapies has increased the volume of sensitive products moving through clinical, manufacturing, and commercial distribution networks. Logistics providers with temperature-controlled facilities, qualified transportation capabilities, and advanced tracking systems are well positioned to support this expanding segment.

Vaccines remain the leading product category

The report segments the market by product into biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and clinical trials. Vaccines accounted for the largest share due to their central role in infectious disease prevention and public health programs. Timely distribution, strict temperature management, and regulatory compliance are essential to preserving vaccine potency throughout the supply chain. Growing immunization requirements and ongoing vaccine development are expected to sustain demand for specialized cold chain services.

Transportation holds the largest market share

Based on service segment, the market includes transportation, packaging, and instrumentation. Transportation represented the largest share, reflecting the geographic scale of North America and the need to connect manufacturing sites, cold storage facilities, healthcare providers, clinical locations, and distribution centers.

Temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals and biologics require specialized handling throughout transit. As product volumes increase, logistics companies are strengthening transportation networks and adopting technologies that provide continuous monitoring and supply chain visibility. Packaging innovation is also advancing through the development of thermal packaging, insulated containers, and phase-change materials designed to protect products against external temperature fluctuations.

United States leads the regional market

The report provides country-level analysis covering the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The United States held the largest share of the North America healthcare cold chain logistics market in 2025. Its leadership is supported by high healthcare expenditure, advanced medical infrastructure, a large patient population, expanding cross-border trade, and strong demand for vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and biologics.

The presence of major pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology companies, healthcare organizations, and extensive distribution networks further reinforces the position of the United States. The need to reduce medical product wastage and comply with FDA quality standards is also accelerating investment in temperature-controlled logistics capabilities.

Competitive landscape emphasizes technology and collaboration

Leading market participants are investing in temperature monitoring, specialized packaging, automated data collection, and real-time shipment visibility. Strategic partnerships among logistics providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, technology companies, and regulatory stakeholders are helping streamline operations and strengthen compliance.

The report evaluates market performance, growth drivers, product and service segmentation, country-level opportunities, the impact of COVID-19, and the competitive landscape. It also includes profiles of major companies and forecasts for the North America healthcare cold chain logistics market through 2034.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market

5.1 Market Performance

5.2 Market Breakup by Product

5.3 Market Breakup by Segment

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast

6 North America Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market

6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Impact of COVID-19

6.3 Market Forecast

7 North America Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market: Breakup by Product

7.1 Biopharmaceuticals

7.2 Vaccines

7.3 Clinical Trials

8 North America Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market: Breakup by Segment

8.1 Transportation

8.2 Packaging

8.3 Instrumentation

9 North America Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market: Breakup by Country

9.1 United States

9.1.1 Historical Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Breakup by Product

9.1.3 Market Breakup by Segment

9.1.4 Market Forecast

9.2 Canada

9.2.1 Historical Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Breakup by Product

9.2.3 Market Breakup by Segment

9.2.4 Market Forecast

9.3 Mexico

9.3.1 Historical Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Breakup by Product

9.3.3 Market Breakup by Segment

9.3.4 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Drug Production Facility

11.3 Refrigerated Warehouse

11.4 Transport (Air/Sea/Road/Rail)

11.5 Distribution Centres

11.6 Transport (Road)

11.7 End-Users

12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Rivalry

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

List of Figures [38]

List of Tables [6]

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