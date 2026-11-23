Seoul, South Korea, November 23, 2026, South Korea's proposed crypto transfer rules could bring closer scrutiny to transactions involving high-risk overseas exchanges and privately controlled cryptocurrency wallets. The country's Financial Services Commission (FSC) announced plans to strengthen oversight of digital-asset transfers and expand the circumstances in which financial institutions can temporarily freeze accounts suspected of involvement in financial crime.

FSC Chairman Lee Won-geon outlined the measures on November 23 during South Korea's 20th Anti-Money Laundering Day. The proposals form part of a broader effort to address increasingly organised financial fraud and improve the country's anti-money laundering framework. coindesk+1

Stronger Monitoring of Overseas Transfers

One of the central elements of the proposed crypto transfer rules is increased scrutiny of transactions involving high-risk foreign exchanges and personal wallets. Regulators are concerned that transfers outside locally regulated platforms can make it harder to identify the parties involved and investigate suspicious fund movements.

The FSC also intends to strengthen registration and screening requirements for cryptocurrency businesses through amendments to South Korea's financial information legislation. The changes follow earlier enforcement against foreign platforms operating without the required local registration.

Authorities blocked access to 27 unregistered exchanges in October, including KuCoin, BitMart and MEXC. The action demonstrated that regulators are prepared to restrict access to overseas services that do not meet South Korean requirements. coindesk

Account Freezes Could Cover More Financial Crimes

Another proposed measure would expand an account-suspension system introduced on June 30. The existing mechanism allows financial institutions to temporarily freeze accounts suspected of involvement in phishing-related activity.

The FSC now wants to extend the system to other serious financial crimes. The proposal requires a legal change and is not yet in force.

According to the regulator, financial institutions temporarily froze more than 11,500 accounts suspected of phishing activity between the system's introduction and the end of October. The figure illustrates the scale of the problem authorities are attempting to address.

The government also plans to improve the identification of beneficial owners behind companies and trusts. In addition, anti-money laundering responsibilities could be extended to lawyers, accountants and tax advisers. coindesk

Implications for Crypto Businesses

The proposed measures could increase compliance requirements for exchanges serving South Korean customers. Platforms may need to strengthen transaction monitoring, improve customer verification and review how they handle withdrawals to external wallets.

For users, greater scrutiny could mean additional checks when transferring assets between regulated exchanges and private wallets. However, the precise requirements will depend on the final legislation and implementing rules.

What's Next

The FSC is also expected to outline its proposed Digital Asset Basic Act on November 24, according to reporting by CoinDesk. That separate legislative initiative is expected to address broader rules for crypto exchanges, custodians and won-denominated stablecoins.

The government's next announcements should provide a clearer picture of how South Korea intends to balance digital-asset activity with financial-crime prevention.