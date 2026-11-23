United States, November 23, 2026, US spot Bitcoin ETF outflows reached approximately $1.79 billion during the week ending November 20, marking one of the largest weekly withdrawals since the funds began trading in January 2024. The latest figures indicate that institutional investors have continued reducing exposure to Bitcoin-linked investment products amid weaker market conditions and concerns about the broader economic outlook.

Data cited by The Block shows that the withdrawal was the largest weekly outflow since the week ended June 26, 2026. It also marked the fourth consecutive week of net withdrawals from US spot Bitcoin ETFs. The Block+1

BlackRock's Bitcoin Fund Leads Withdrawals

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) accounted for approximately $1.37 billion of the weekly withdrawals. That represented a substantial share of the overall reduction in ETF holdings.

The wider market trend was also reflected in the monthly figures. Around $4.14 billion had left US spot Bitcoin ETFs during November through November 20, placing the month close to the previous record for monthly withdrawals.

Total net assets held by the US spot Bitcoin ETF market stood at approximately $71.35 billion as of Friday, according to The Block. That was down from roughly $110 billion in mid-September.

The figures suggest that the decline in Bitcoin's price has coincided with a reduction in investor exposure through regulated investment products. The Block

Ether ETFs Also Face Continued Withdrawals

The pressure has not been limited to Bitcoin. US spot Ether ETFs recorded approximately $314 million in weekly net outflows, extending their negative flow streak to eight consecutive weeks.

The difference between the two markets is worth monitoring. Bitcoin funds have experienced substantial withdrawals, while Ether products have also struggled to attract sustained net investment. The trend points to broader caution toward crypto investment vehicles rather than an isolated shift involving a single asset.

However, weekly fund flows do not provide a complete picture of institutional positioning. Investors can gain or reduce crypto exposure through direct holdings, derivatives, private funds and other financial products.

Macroeconomic Conditions Weigh on Demand

Bitcoin fell to a cycle low near $55,100 over the weekend before recovering. The decline occurred during a wider period of weakness across technology stocks and other risk-sensitive assets.

Analysts cited by The Block linked the withdrawals to risk reduction, concerns about a possible Federal Reserve interest-rate increase in December and uncertainty surrounding the broader market outlook.

The upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation report is another factor investors are watching. Its results could influence expectations about monetary policy and the appetite for assets considered more volatile.

What's Next

ETF flows will remain an important indicator of institutional demand in the coming weeks. A return to sustained inflows could suggest that investors are rebuilding exposure, while continued withdrawals would reinforce concerns about risk appetite.

For now, the latest Bitcoin ETF outflows show that regulated investment access has not insulated the market from wider financial uncertainty.