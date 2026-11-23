MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Back-to-back events at the New York Athletic Club will bring institutional allocators, family offices and alternative investment managers together

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Roundtable Forum, founded by Jane Halsey, today announced a collaboration with the CIO Alternative Investments Summit around two December events at the New York Athletic Club. The 15th annual CIO Alternative Investments Summit will take place on Tuesday, December 8, followed by the New York Roundtable Forum on Wednesday, December 9.The December 9 Forum will bring qualified allocators together with a select group of alternative investment managers for small-group discussions on investment strategies and capital deployment. Featured strategies include sustainable infrastructure, uncorrelated international foreign exchange strategies, growth equity in leading technology companies, global sports investing and systematic arbitrage.“The beauty of a small table is the dynamic exchange of ideas,” said Jane Halsey, founder of Roundtable Forum.“Managers can go beyond the pitch to explain their investment philosophy and process, while allocators have the opportunity to dig deeper, challenge assumptions and ask follow-up questions. Those conversations can build relationships that extend well beyond the event itself.”Organized by Jen Simons and hosted by the Wharton Private Equity & Venture Capital Alumni Association and the Kellogg School of Management, the December 8 CIO Alternative Investments Summit will convene senior investment decision-makers from endowments, foundations, pension funds, family offices and other institutional investors alongside executives from alternative investment firms. The invitation-only program includes keynote conversations, CIO panels and breakout sessions. Summit sessions are closed to the media.Reporters interested in speaking with Halsey or requesting individual interviews with participating investment professionals can contact Jane Halsey.About Roundtable ForumFounded in 1999 by Jane Halsey, Roundtable Forum convenes qualified allocators and alternative investment managers for small-group discussions on investment strategies and market trends. The Forum has held 92 events in the United States and Europe. For more information, visit .

Jane Halsey

Roundtable Forum

+1 (212) 717-9760

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Roundtable Forum and CIO Alternative Investments Summit Announce December Collaboration in New York News Provided By Roundtable Forum November 23, 2026, 16:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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