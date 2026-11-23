Papi Ranch Holidays

The Team Behind Papi Steak Ships Its Limited Holiday Specials Collection Nationwide - Featuring Roasts, Steaks and the Beefcase

- David "Papi" EinhornMIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every host knows the feeling. The guest list keeps growing, the calendar is packed from the first night of Hanukkah, Christmas, through New Year's Eve, and the pressure is on to put something on the table that people will still be talking about in January. This season, Papi Ranch has a simple answer for holiday hosts: bring the steakhouse home.The premium beef brand behind Miami and Las Vegas hotspot Papi Steak has released a limited Holiday Specials collection, shipping nationwide for Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year's Eve and every gathering in between. The lineup is built around the kind of roast that makes a table go quiet when it lands, without the hours of kitchen stress that usually come with holiday hosting.The idea traces back to co-founder David "Papi" Einhorn, a natural entertainer whose love of hosting inspired Papi Steak in the first place. Einhorn hand-selects the same quality cuts that made the restaurant a hit in two of the country's most competitive dining cities, choosing exactly what he would pick at his own local butcher shop."The holidays are about the people at your table, not the hours you spend in the kitchen. We wanted to give hosts the same cuts we serve at Papi Steak so they can cook something unforgettable and actually enjoy the night," said David "Papi" Einhorn, founder of Papi Ranch.A Centerpiece for Every TableFor intimate dinners, Papi Ranch offers three individual roasts: a Prime Tenderloin Roast and a Leg of Lamb a full house, the Two-Roast Feast serves 6 to 8 with a whole Prime Tenderloin Roast, two bone-in NY Strips and a dry-aged Tomahawk engraved with the Papi Ranch logo.The Gift That Arrives in a BeefcaseThen there is the one that needs no introduction to anyone who has dined at Papi Steak. The restaurant's iconic Beefcase is now available to recreate at home, complete with a 55oz. Tomahawk steak, a cowhide beefcase, "diamonds" for the presentation and a pair of signature gloves. It is the rare holiday gift that doubles as dinner and a show, and a fitting way to ring in the New Year.How to OrderThe Holiday Specials collection is available now for a limited time through the 2026 holiday season, exclusively online with nationwide shipping at . The Beefcase is available at papiranch/pages/beefcase.

Chad Fabrikant

Carma Connected

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PAPI RANCH BRINGS THE STEAKHOUSE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS News Provided By Carma Connected November 23, 2026, 16:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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