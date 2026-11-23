ClearHand orchestrates 50+ AI models, 120+ systems and human approvals, turning company procedures into auditable AI agents called Hands. No per-seat fees.

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ClearCadence Launches ClearHand, a Governed AI Orchestration Platform That Turns Enterprise Procedures Into AI Agents

ClearHand connects 50+ AI models, 120+ business systems and human approvals to help enterprises put AI into production.

ClearCadence, an Integrass company, today launched ClearHand ( ), an AI orchestration platform that transforms enterprise procedures into governed AI agents called Hands. Each Hand connects AI models, business systems and human oversight to execute workflows based on a company's own operating procedures.

Enterprise AI adoption often stalls in security reviews, generic chatbots lack access to real business systems, and traditional automation struggles when processes change. ClearHand addresses these challenges by bringing AI orchestration, governance and human accountability into a single platform, helping enterprises move from AI pilots to production.

Orchestration, Not Another Chatbot

ClearHand connects three essential elements of enterprise work:

AI Models: Orchestrates 50+ frontier and open-source AI models, selecting the appropriate model for each task. Automatic failover helps maintain workflow continuity.

Business Systems: Integrates with 120+ systems, including Salesforce, Workday, ADP, Slack and QuickBooks, alongside API-enabled applications. Its document engine processes PDFs, scanned images, spreadsheets and Word documents without requiring businesses to replace existing systems.

People and Governance: Every Hand operates under a designated human owner. Sensitive actions require approval, and decisions and actions are recorded in an auditable trail.

Every Hand Has a Role, Toolkit and Owner

Hands are built around a company's own standard operating procedures (SOPs). Each has a defined role, access to approved systems and data, and a designated person responsible for oversight. This approach enables AI agents to execute repeatable work while maintaining accountability and control.

From SOP to Production in Four Steps

ClearHand enables enterprises to deploy AI agents through a streamlined process:

Define the role: Identify a repeatable business process and establish its operating procedure.

Build the Hand: ClearCadence engineers configure the agent, connect business systems and select the appropriate AI models.

Run under supervision: The Hand executes tasks while teams review outputs and approve sensitive actions.

Improve continuously: Owners update instructions in plain English, with changes tracked through versioning and audit records.

A single, well-defined process can typically go live in approximately 30 days. A one-minute preview is available at /prevue.

AI Agents Across Enterprise Teams

ClearHand supports repeatable workflows across departments, including:

Finance & Accounting: Invoice matching, account reconciliation and expense compliance.

Customer & Sales: Lead qualification, ticket triage and proposal drafting.

People & HR: Employee onboarding and policy-based HR support.

Operations & PMO: Project monitoring, reporting and vendor documentation.

Legal & Records: Contract reviews and document classification.

IT & Service Desk: Access request routing and change management.

Built for Enterprise Governance

ClearHand includes role-based access controls, approval gates, audit trails, configurable PII redaction, content filters and jailbreak protection. Data is isolated and encrypted on AWS and is not used to train AI models. Clients retain ownership of their Hands and configurations.

The platform offers unlimited users with no per-seat or per-connector fees, using annual per-Hand pricing.

Leadership Perspectives

"Every enterprise wants AI, but very few can let an ungoverned tool loose on their finance, HR or customer data," said Arathi Rajagopalan, CEO and President of Integrass. "ClearHand orchestrates the models, the systems and the people so AI can finally do real work inside a real enterprise. Each Hand knows its job, knows its limits and answers to a person. This is AI that enterprises can actually put into production."

"The next wave of enterprise AI won't be won by whoever has the biggest model. It will be won by whoever orchestrates AI safely across the business," said Vijay Krishnan, Chairman of Integrass. "ClearHand does exactly that, with one global price, no seat licenses and results in weeks instead of quarters. It sits at the center of our AI strategy across every Integrass business and will lead our growth across North America, LATAM, EMEA and APAC."

"Our engineers don't hand clients a toolkit and walk away. We build each Hand, connect it and stay accountable for it," said Vijay Velu, General Manager of ClearCadence. "For more than a decade, ClearCadence has modernized process and content for enterprises on OpenText, Hyland, Alfresco and UiPath. ClearHand brings that same discipline to AI agents: start from the procedure, keep people in control and make every step auditable."

Availability

ClearHand is available now to enterprises across North America, LATAM, EMEA and APAC.

Discovery Session: A complimentary 30-minute workflow assessment.

First Hand Pilot: A fixed-fee, 30-day pilot deploying one production Hand, including system integrations, approval gates, audit trails and versioned changes. The pilot fee is credited toward the first-year plan.

Enterprise Scale: Expand across teams and departments with individual Hands or bundled plans, priced annually per Hand.

To book a discovery session, visit .

About ClearCadence

ClearCadence, an Integrass company, has spent more than a decade modernizing enterprise processes and content across financial services, energy, engineering, retail, transportation and the public sector. Its expertise spans platforms including OpenText, Hyland, Alfresco and UiPath. ClearHand brings governed AI orchestration to this foundation. Learn more at .

About Integrass

Integrass is a technology and talent group headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, with operations across North America, LATAM, EMEA and APAC. With more than 15 years in business, its companies include ClearCadence, ABMCG, iSportz and StarTech Consulting.

Media Contact

Mike Sunners, VP, Business Growth

ClearCadence, an Integrass company

956 International Parkway, Suite 1590, Lake Mary, FL 32746

... | 352-631-0762



Michael Sunners

ClearCadence, an Integrass company

+1 352-631-0762

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ClearCadence Launches ClearHand, Bringing Governed AI Agents to Enterprise Teams in 30 Days News Provided By Integrass, LLC November 23, 2026, 16:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Social Media, Technology



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