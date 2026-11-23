Three Lifespace Communities Recognized by Newsweek's Best CCRCs 2027

Friendship Village of Bloomington is ranked No. 1 in Minnesota for the fourth consecutive year; Abbey Delray South and Beacon Hill also recognized

- Jesse Jantzen, Lifespace Communities President & Chief Executive OfficerDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lifespace Communities announced that three of its Life Plan Communities – Abbey Delray South in Delray Beach, Florida; Beacon Hill in Lombard, Illinois; and Friendship Village of Bloomington in Bloomington, Minnesota – have been named to Newsweek 's America's Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities 2027 list.“What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it speaks to the entire community experience, not just one aspect of it,” said Jesse Jantzen, President and CEO of Lifespace Communities.“That experience comes to life through the relationships our residents build and the thousands of ways our team members make a difference every day. I'm incredibly proud of our teams at Abbey Delray South, Beacon Hill and Friendship Village of Bloomington, and grateful to the residents who make these communities so special.”Friendship Village of Bloomington earned the No. 1 ranking in Minnesota for the fourth consecutive year. Abbey Delray South also earned its fourth consecutive recognition, while Beacon Hill was named among the 2027 honorees.Newsweek and Statista recognized 400 communities across 35 states for 2027. The assessment considers feedback from stakeholders familiar with continuing care retirement communities, visitor satisfaction data from Accushield, relevant accreditations and certifications, and Google reviews.Recognizing the complete community experienceAlso known as continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), Life Plan Communities give residents opportunities to enjoy an active, engaged lifestyle while providing access to additional care and services as needs change. At Lifespace, the model brings together living options, amenities, relationships and a continuum of care within a connected community experience.2027 Lifespace honorees.Abbey Delray South – Delray Beach, Florida | Fourth consecutive year on the Newsweek list.Beacon Hill – Lombard, Illinois | Recognized on the 2027 Newsweek list.Friendship Village of Bloomington – Bloomington, Minnesota | No. 1 in Minnesota for the fourth consecutive yearExplore the official Newsweek 2027 rankings: America's Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities 2027About Lifespace CommunitiesLifespace Communities, Inc., based in Dallas, Texas, is a not-for-profit organization proudly serving older adults for 50 years. Founded in 1976, Lifespace owns and operates 15 continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), offering both entrance-fee and rental options across seven states, serving more than 5,200 residents and employing more than 4,500 team members. For more information, visit LifespaceCommunities.

Michelle Metzger

Lifespace Communities

+1 214-682-7559

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Three Lifespace Communities Named Among America's Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities for 2027 by Newsweek News Provided By Lifespace Communities November 23, 2026, 16:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.