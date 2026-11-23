MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: $BMNR) is on the verge of reaching its stated goal of owning 5% of Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) circulating supply following its latest purchase.

Over the last week, Bitmine increased its Ethereum holdings to 6.09 million ETH, bringing its ownership to 4.98% of the cryptocurrency's total supply.

The company led by Chairman Tom Lee acquired another 7,819 ETH over the past week, taking its total holdings to 6,085,564 tokens as of Nov. 22.

The company now holds nearly 5% of Ethereum's estimated 122.2 million circulating supply, a target it has pursued since June 2025.

The latest purchase leaves Bitmine 24,436 Ethereum tokens short of its target goal, based on the current supply figure.

At current prices, Bitmine would need to spend another $41.9 million U.S. to reach its goal.

Lee has said publicly that the company's Ethereum purchases will stop once the 5% goal is achieved, potentially removing a key source of support for ETH and its price.

Bitmine said it has now staked more than 5.22 million ETH, representing around 86% of its holdings, with projected annualized staking revenue of $245 million U.S.

The company's combined cryptocurrency holdings, cash, marketable securities, and other investments totaled $11.1 billion U.S. as of Nov. 22.

Ethereum's price is at $1,800 U.S. in early trading on Nov. 23 following a big decline in crypto prices over the past week.

BMNR stock has declined 58% over the last year to trade at $12.98 U.S. per share.