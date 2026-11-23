MENAFN - Yolo Wire) U.S. stocks are soaring higher on Nov. 23 following reports that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as chief executive officer (CEO) of chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: $NVDA).

The technology-laden Nasdaq Composite index is up 1,650 points, or 7%, immediately after news broke that Huang is returning to the company he co-founded 33 years ago.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 1,200 points of 2.5% and the benchmark S&P 500 is up 5% on the news.

As for Nvidia's stock, it is up 33% and trading at $166.88 U.S. per share after slumping more than 40% in recent weeks.

Nvidia announced just before the stock market opened on Nov. 23 that Huang has been reinstated as CEO, effective immediately.

It's a surprising development in an ongoing saga that led Huang to resign earlier in November after he admitted to an extramarital affair involving a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Nvidia's stock, as well as shares of other leading artificial intelligence (A.I.) companies, had cratered since Huang resigned from the chipmaker.

Last week, Nvidia's executives had said on the company's third-quarter earnings call with analysts and media that they had no plans to bring Huang back as CEO and were moving on.

However, Huang is seen as integral to the A.I. infrastructure buildout and the fate of stocks tied to the A.I. trade.

In recent days, prominent investors such as Bill Ackman, tech leaders such as Elon Musk, and U.S. President Donald Trump called for Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia's CEO.

The board of directors at Nvidia said it unanimously voted to reinstate Huang following "a series of discussions and meetings" with him.

The board added that it "received input from senior levels of the United States government" that it is confident Huang's reinstatement "poses no national security risk."

NVDA stock had fallen 40.5% over the past month amid the scandal to trade at $125 U.S. per share.