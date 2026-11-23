MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) In a major step toward making air ambulance and new ambulance services across Maharashtra safer, more efficient, and better coordinated, the state government on Monday constituted a seven-member committee to formulate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that the panel has been directed to submit its comprehensive report to the government within two months from the date of the Government Resolution (GR).

The move follows a high-level meeting held on October 13, 2026, chaired by Minister Sarnaik and attended by Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar.

During the meeting, officials deliberated on the need for separate SOPs to regulate air ambulances and newly introduced ambulance services in the state.

Acting on the decisions made at the meeting, the Transport Commissioner's Office was instructed to form the panel, which was officially established through a GR issued on November 23.

The committee headed headed by Additional Transport Commissioner Ravi Gaikwad, comprises Deputy Transport Commissioner, Road Safety Cell Sachinkumar Giri as member secretary while its members are Mokshada Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Sunil Bhardwaj, Superintendent of Police, Office of the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), Rajashree Sarang, Deputy Secretary, Public Health Department, Jayant Mule, Deputy Director and Pramod Tawde, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Road Safety Cell (Transport Commissioner's Office).

The committee has been tasked with examining operational requirements and recommending concrete measures to establish uniform SOPs for both air ambulances and new ambulance services across Maharashtra.

Submission of the final report, complete with recommendations, has been made mandatory within two months of the GR's issuance.

It will establish protocols for fleet availability, emergency dispatch, technical and medical equipment benchmarks, staffing qualifications, operator accountability, and trauma centre mapping.

Officials noted that the decision will streamline operations and accelerate the rollout of standardised, well-planned emergency medical transport services across the state.

The state plans to prioritise air ambulance deployment along major accident-prone corridors-specifically the Samruddhi Mahamarg, Mumbai–Pune Expressway, and Mumbai–Goa Highway-to ensure critical trauma patients reach care within the "golden hour".