MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde on Monday directed party nagaradhyakshas (municipal council presidents) to step up relief and assistance efforts for farmers affected by severe drought across the state.

Addressing a meeting of Shiv Sena municipal council presidents, he reviewed local civic issues, administrative hurdles, and development works.

Highlighting the party's recent local body election performance, Shinde told reporters that 63 Shiv Sena nagaradhyakshas, along with vice-presidents and thousands of corporators, were elected-a milestone he described as a major achievement in the party's history.

He assured the gathering that the Urban Development Department would extend full support based on ground realities surfaced during the workshop.

Modelled on the Shasan Aplya Dari (Government at your doorstep)outreach drive, the Shiv Sena will launch Nagadhyaksha Aplya Dari, under which municipal council presidents will visit homes directly to resolve citizens' grievances, he announced.

He urged council heads to set aside partisan differences with corporators from other parties, work with everyone, and prioritise the all-round development of their towns.

Calling for a massive collective push to support farmers amid the severity of the drought, Shinde appealed for counselling distressed farmers with the help of kirtankars (traditional spiritual storytellers).

Noting that weddings of daughters of drought-affected farmers have been put on hold due to financial distress, Shinde announced that the Shiv Sena will shoulder the responsibility for those marriages.

He instructed municipal chiefs to take up projects such as study centres (abhyasikas), playgrounds, and platforms for youth, announcing Rs 1 crore in funding for playgrounds in municipal council areas on the lines of Namo Udyan.

Shinde stated that the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has initiated a cleanliness drive on hill forts (gadkots) and that Constitution Day will be observed on forts in keeping with measures taken during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's era. He advised party MLAs to "talk less and work more."

Meanwhile, Shinde criticised Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying he must speak responsibly rather than defaming India overseas and calling it a "dead economy."

He argued that even as Gandhi criticises India's economy, U S President Donald Trump has praised India's development and economic planning-something Gandhi ought to reflect upon.

He added that a recent survey ranks India as a major economy after the United States and China.