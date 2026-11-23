Delhi Police have arrested a 54-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya in connection with a murder case dating back to 1998. The accused, identified as Ramu, had been on the run for 28 years after a 22-year-old man was found strangled to death in a hut in outer Delhi's Budh Vihar.

28 YEARS ON THE RUN, FINALLY CAUGHT: CRIME BRANCH NABS MURDER ACCUSED

Law may take time, but it never loses sight of an offender. Even after 28 years, and despite repeatedly shifting across states to evade arrest, the accused in a 1998 Sultanpuri murder case has finally been apprehended by ARSC (Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell), Crime Branch, Delhi Police in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The 54-year-old accused was wanted in the murder of a 22-year-old man at a coal shop in Budh Vihar, Delhi, in March 1998. Declared a Proclaimed Offender in 2000, he had spent nearly three decades evading the law, moving across Maharashtra (9 years), Punjab (12 years) and Bihar (7 years), before settling in Ayodhya.

Acting on credible intelligence, a dedicated team of ARSC, Shakarpur, @CrimeBranchDP nabbed the accused. The team comprised of:

. Inspector Robin Tyagi

. SI Gurmeet Singh

. HC Mintu Yadav

. HC Sawai

Under the direction of ACP Sh Pathak, supervision of DCP Sh Kumar Yadav and overall supervision of Special Commissioner, Crime, Sh HGS Dhaliwal, IPS, the team traced and apprehended the accused from Ayodhya on 21.11.2026. He has been lodged in Tihar Jail after completion of legal formalities.

A clear message: You can change your state, your city or your identity of residence, but you cannot outrun the law.

Delhi Police Crime Branch pursues wanted criminals across state boundaries, connecting old records with fresh intelligence and following every lead. No matter how many years pass or how many places an offender moves to, the law will eventually catch up.

28 years later. Justice catches up.

#DelhiPolice

#CrimeBranch

#DPUpdates #HelloDelhiPolice #HelloPoliceStation

#ARSC

#WantedCriminal #ProclaimedOffender #DelhiPoliceAtWork

@DelhiPolice

@CrimeBranchDP

@CPDelhi

@LtGovDelhi

- Crime Branch Delhi Police (@CrimeBranchDP) November 23, 2026

Ramu was apprehended on November 21 following fresh efforts by the police to trace him. He had allegedly moved between several states over the years to avoid arrest, officials said on Monday.

Body Found Inside Budh Vihar Hut In 1998

The case dates back to March 13, 1998, when police found the body of Mohit, a native of Bihar's Madhubani district, inside a hut in Budh Vihar. He was 22 years old.

Police said the body had ligature marks around the neck. A post-mortem examination later confirmed that Mohit had been strangled to death.

During the investigation, Ramu, who was around 26 at the time, emerged as a suspect. He worked with Mohit at a coal shop in the area. Investigators suspected that a quarrel between the two may have led to the murder.

Despite repeated attempts, the police could not trace Ramu. A chargesheet was filed against him on March 30, 2000. On January 24 that year, a court at Tis Hazari had declared him a proclaimed offender after he failed to appear before it.

Accused Lived In Four States To Avoid Arrest

Police recently reopened efforts to locate Ramu after receiving specific intelligence about the old case. The team collected records from the Tis Hazari courts and Sultanpuri police station as part of the search.

However, the investigation faced a challenge because police records did not contain a photograph of the accused. Officers then relied on intelligence gathering to track him down.

A police team eventually traced Ramu to Ayodhya and arrested him on November 21, ending his 28-year-long abscondence.

During questioning, Ramu allegedly told investigators that he had moved across different states to avoid being caught. He reportedly spent around nine years in Mumbai, 12 years in Punjab and seven years in Bihar, working as a labourer before settling in Ayodhya.

Ramu Came To Delhi For Work

According to the police, Ramu was born in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district in 1972. He had moved to Delhi in search of employment and began working at the coal shop in Budh Vihar, where he came into contact with Mohit.

After the required legal formalities, Ramu was sent to Tihar Jail, police said.

(With agency inputs)