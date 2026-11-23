MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) The classical World Chess Championship Final Match has a noise of its own, and it is the final match that generates the most noise.

The heat is generated mostly by verbal jousts between opponents and their supporters -- before, during and after the final match, conspiracy allegations and related theories, paranoia over underhand tactics, forfeitures, breakaway bodies and heated and protracted negotiations between players and administrators in the early days.

The official World Championships, which started in 1886 when Wilhelm Steinitz defeated Johannes Zukertort and have been officially held by FIDE since 1948, have produced 22 World Champions so far, and many of those crownings have been marred by controversies and scandals.

The controversies are caused by anything and everythring -- noise caused by cameras (Boris Spassky v Bobby Fisher 1972), colour of yogurt served to one of the players (Anatoly Karpov v Viktor Korchnoi 1978), toilet breaks taken by a player (Veselin Topalov v Vladimir Kramnik 2006), breakway factions, split titles (1993 to 2006) or even quick deliberate draws (Anatoly Karpov v Garry Kasparov 1984).

But unlike the previous editions, the latest edition of the classical World Chess Championship has crept onto us without a whimper and will be played in Geneva, Switzerland, with the first game of the 12-game encounter scheduled on Tuesday.

Whether the 2026 World Chess Championship Final Match between reigning champion Dommaraju Gukesh of India and challenger Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan will end without any controversy is to be seen, but it is a fact that the news related to it has been mostly confined to the back pages of newspapers and not the front.

The reason the 2026 World Chess Championship Final Match has not generated much heat so far is that both Gukesh, who became the youngest undisputed World Champion in history in December 2024 at just 18 years old, and his challenger Sindarov have a lot to prove.

Gukesh became the 22nd World Champion by beating China's GM Ding Liren in Singapore. But he has failed to earn the respect of the entire chess world. Many believe that his victory over Ding Liren, who became the World Champion after Magnus Carlsen withdrew from the WCC cycle in 2022 due to disinterest after winning five titles, did not involve top players. Gukesh, who achieved a top rating of 2750 before turning 19, has not had similar success after becoming the World Champion. He had his best year in 2024 and was ranked third in FIDE Rankings around 18 months ago. The Chennai native has since lost rating and ranking and is presently placed 26th with a rating of 2710. He has lacked consistency and has not won a solo tournament since his historic World Championship triumph. He endured disappointing results in the Prague International Chess Festival, Norway Chess and Chennai Grandmasters this year, forcing him to opt out of classical legs of the Grand Chess Tour and compete only in rapid and blitz formats. He did impress at the Chess Olympiad despite securing seven wins and one defeat.

His opponent and challenger, GM Sindarov, earned his shot at the title with a dominant, unbeaten 10/14 score at the 2026 Candidates Tournament, the best showing in the event's modern history. He is currently ranked fourth in the FIDE Rankings with a rating of 2782

The Uzbek GM is the in-form player, having enjoyed a breakthrough season highlighted by his success in the FIDE Candidates, in which he became the youngest challenger. He played a major role in Uzbekistan winning a gold medal in the Open section at the 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, where he claimed individual bronze.

The 14-game match, starting on November 24 and ending on December 12 with the closing ceremony, has a total prize fund of $2,500,000. Each decisive victory will be worth USD 200,000, while the remaining prize money will be divided equally. If the match goes into tiebreaks, the winner will take home USD 1.3 million and the runner-up USD 1.2 million.

Winning a game earns one point, while a draw gets both players 1/2 of the point. In case the score is tied after completion of 14 games, the two players will engage in tie-break games with shorter durations -- rapid followed by blitz if needed.

Top Grandmasters Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura have listed Sindarov as the favourite for the title because of his current form; legend Garry Kasparov picked the Indian ahead because of his greater experience of playing the World Championship.

Gukesh himself said that he is going to take it as a new match and not in Geneva to defend his title. "Well, I don't think I'm here to defend anything. I'm here to defend anything. I'm here to win it all over again. I think that's the mindset I'm in.

"Compared to last time, it feels like I'm more experienced coming into the match, but whatever has happened till now just gets erased when we sit at the table for Game 1. It is a completely different opponent, different place. So, I am not really thinking about other things, just giving my best for those 14 games," the 20-year-old Indian said in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

Though he has been picked as the favourite and has a 2-0 head-to-head advantage in classical games over Gukesh, Sindarov is aware that the match would be a huge challenge. He also realises that success in tournaments and higher ratings may not count much in one-on-one matches, which need stronger and focused preparation and are heavily dependent on tactics and mental strength.

"Gukesh's performance in 2024 is something fantastic. We all know how well he played. Of course, if you look at last year, he was unlucky. But still, this year I played against him in Tata Steel, and I felt how strong he really is. He has very good strength in typical positions, his calculation is very good, and Gukesh can fight until the end," he said.

The match will be played at the Fondation Martin Bodmer in Cologny, Geneva, Switzerland, with each game starting at 7.30 pm IST. Gukesh will start with black pieces in the first game on Tuesday.