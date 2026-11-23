MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recurring reagent revenue, automation-led testing, emerging-market adoption, specialty assays, and multiplex and point-of-care formats offer strong growth opportunities.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Serology Testing Market - 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global serology testing market is valued at US$6.1 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$8.2 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2026-2030. The market declined from an estimated US$7.2 billion in 2021, recording a historical CAGR of approximately -4.1% during 2021-2025 as pandemic-era SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing decreased. Growth resumed in 2024 and is expected to accelerate to 6.1% in 2025, supported by renewed demand for routine infectious-disease, autoimmune and allergy testing.

North America represents approximately 38% of global serology testing revenue in 2025, making it the largest regional market. The United States remains the region's primary contributor, supported by established laboratory infrastructure, automated diagnostic platforms and extensive screening programs. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, with an approximate CAGR of 7.8%. Expansion is being driven by laboratory modernization in China and strong diagnostic demand in India, which is forecast to achieve national growth of 11.5% - the highest rate among the major markets assessed in the report.

Antibody testing leads the market by test type, accounting for 64% of revenue. Antigen-antibody combination assays are expected to record the fastest growth at approximately 7.4% CAGR. Chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) holds a 38% technology share, rising to 52% when electrochemiluminescence is included. Multiplex immunoassays are the fastest-growing technology category, with an anticipated CAGR of approximately 9.5%.

Infectious disease testing generates 56% of market demand, while autoimmune testing is the fastest-growing application at approximately 7.6% CAGR. Viral infections account for the largest disease and condition segment at 41%, while autoimmune diseases are projected to deliver the strongest growth. Serum remains the dominant sample type with a 58% share. Capillary blood is expected to grow most rapidly at approximately 8.6%, reflecting increasing adoption of decentralized and point-of-care testing.

Hospitals represent the largest end-user segment, contributing 41% of market revenue. Point-of-care settings are forecast to expand at approximately 9.5% CAGR, supported by demand for faster results, simplified workflows and broader access to testing outside centralized laboratories.

Global serology testing market growth is supported by the continuing prevalence of HIV, viral hepatitis, syphilis and vector-borne infections. Additional demand comes from mandatory blood-donor screening, antenatal screening, increasing diagnosis of autoimmune and allergic diseases, and investment in laboratory infrastructure across emerging markets.

Major market trends include migration to fully automated, high-throughput chemiluminescence platforms, increasing use of multiplex autoantibody and allergen panels, AI-assisted immunofluorescence interpretation, LIS-connected digital workflows and wider deployment of rapid serology testing. These developments are improving laboratory efficiency, expanding testing menus and strengthening access across centralized and decentralized care environments.

Market challenges include China's volume-based procurement pricing reforms, reagent and capital costs, cross-reactivity, assay-standardization limitations and demanding regulatory and quality-control requirements under frameworks including the EU IVDR. Uneven diagnostic infrastructure in low-income settings also continues to constrain access and adoption.

The competitive landscape is moderately concentrated around established in-vitro diagnostics companies, including Roche Diagnostics, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers and Danaher's Beckman Coulter. Their installed bases of automated immunoassay analyzers support recurring reagent revenue. Specialty participants include DiaSorin, bioMerieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific and QuidelOrtho. As COVID-related volatility recedes, emerging-market adoption, autoimmune and allergy testing, multiplex assays, automation and point-of-care formats are expected to provide the strongest growth opportunities through 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Serology Testing Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology

2. Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Serology Testing Market Size and Growth

2.3 Global Serology Testing Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Market Challenges and Restraints

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Test Type

3.3 By Technology

3.4 By Application

3.5 By Disease / Condition

3.6 By Sample Type

3.7 By End User

4. Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 North America - Country Comparison

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Global Regional Comparison

5. Technology, Applications and Diagnostic Insights

5.1 Serology Testing Technology Landscape

5.2 Automated Immunoassay Platforms

5.3 Rapid and Point-of-Care Serology Testing

5.4 Multiplex Serology Testing

5.5 Serology Testing in Infectious Disease Diagnosis

5.6 Serology Testing in Autoimmune and Immunological Disorders

5.7 AI, Automation and Digital Serology Workflows

5.8 Competitive Technology Positioning

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Roche Diagnostics

7.2 Abbott Laboratories

7.3 Siemens Healthineers

7.4 Danaher (Beckman Coulter Diagnostics)

7.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.6 bioMerieux

7.7 DiaSorin

7.8 QuidelOrtho

8. Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook

List of Tables [15]

List of Figures [28]

Companies Featured



Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher (Beckman Coulter Diagnostics)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

bioMerieux

DiaSorin QuidelOrtho

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