MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered analytics, small-satellite and SAR constellations, drone/UAS imagery and cloud-native platforms drive demand, with Asia Pacific growing fastest.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Geospatial Intelligence Market - 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report values the global geospatial intelligence market at US$19.5B in 2025 and forecasts it will reach US$34.0B by 2030, representing an 11.8% CAGR from 2026-2030. Market expansion is being supported by defense modernization, commercial Earth-observation investment, expanding satellite capacity and increased demand for advanced geospatial analytics across government and enterprise applications.

North America accounts for approximately 38% of global demand in 2025, making it the largest regional geospatial intelligence market. Its leadership is underpinned by substantial defense and intelligence procurement, mature commercial Earth-observation capabilities and extensive government geospatial infrastructure. Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, advancing at approximately 14.0% CAGR. Regional growth is being led by China's expanding satellite and modern-analytics infrastructure and India's rapidly developing geospatial ecosystem.

The market increased from an estimated US$12.0B in 2021 to US$19.5B in 2025, reflecting a historical CAGR of approximately 12.9%. This growth resulted from greater reliance on satellite, aerial and drone-derived geospatial data for operational planning, monitoring, risk assessment and strategic decision-making. Governments, defense organizations and commercial enterprises continue to increase their use of geospatial intelligence across security, infrastructure, agriculture and disaster-management activities.

Satellite imagery leads the intelligence/data source segment with a 42% market share, while drone/UAS imagery is projected to be the fastest-growing category at approximately 14.5% CAGR. Within the technology segment, GIS and spatial-analytics software holds the largest share at 30%. AI and computer-vision analytics is expected to record the strongest technology growth at approximately 16.5% CAGR as organizations invest in automated image processing, pattern recognition and scalable intelligence workflows.

Defense and ISR remains the largest application, representing 34% of the global geospatial intelligence market. Disaster management is the fastest-growing application, with an estimated CAGR of approximately 14.2%. By end user, government and defense agencies account for 52% of demand, while commercial enterprises are forecast to grow fastest at approximately 13.5% CAGR. Enterprise adoption is expanding as organizations integrate location intelligence into asset management, supply chain planning, environmental monitoring and infrastructure development.

Major geospatial intelligence market trends include the commercialization of Earth observation, proliferation of small satellites and SAR constellations, AI-driven automated analysis, 3D geospatial modeling, digital twins and the expansion of cloud-native geospatial platforms and data marketplaces. Demand for real-time and near-real-time intelligence is also accelerating investment in higher revisit frequency, improved imaging resolution and faster analytics delivery.

Despite its strong outlook, the market faces high satellite and data-acquisition costs, data-processing complexity, cybersecurity risks and data-sovereignty requirements. Regulatory constraints, export-control restrictions and shortages of skilled geospatial-analytics professionals may also affect deployment timelines and international market access.

The competitive landscape includes specialist satellite-imagery and SAR operators such as Maxar Technologies, Planet Labs, BlackSky Technology, ICEYE and Capella Space. Airbus Defence and Space represents the diversified aerospace and defense segment, while Esri and Hexagon are prominent geospatial-software providers. Competition centers on imaging resolution, revisit frequency, analytics capability, platform scalability and government and defense relationships.

Looking ahead, the report indicates that rising defense expenditure, commercial Earth-observation expansion and sustained investment in AI-powered analytics will support geospatial intelligence market growth through 2030. Continued improvements in satellite availability, automated analysis and cloud-based delivery are expected to strengthen adoption across both established and emerging applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Geospatial Intelligence Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology

2. Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Geospatial Intelligence Market Size and Growth

2.3 Global Geospatial Intelligence Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Market Challenges and Restraints

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Intelligence / Data Source

3.3 By Technology

3.4 By Platform

3.5 By Application

3.6 By End User

4. Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 North America - Country Comparison

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.2.6 Europe - Country Comparison

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.3.6 Asia Pacific - Country Comparison

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Global Regional Comparison

5. Technology, Platform and Application Insights

5.1 Geospatial Intelligence Technology Landscape

5.2 Satellite and Earth-Observation Intelligence

5.3 Aerial and Drone-Based Geospatial Intelligence

5.4 SAR, LiDAR and Advanced Remote Sensing

5.5 3D Geospatial Intelligence and Digital Twins

5.6 Geospatial Intelligence in Defense and Security

5.7 AI, Automation and Geospatial Analytics

5.8 Competitive Technology Positioning

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Maxar Technologies

7.2 Planet Labs

7.3 BlackSky Technology

7.4 Airbus Defence and Space

7.5 ICEYE

7.6 Capella Space

7.7 Esri

7.8 Hexagon

8. Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook

List of Tables [9]

List of Figures [12]

Companies Featured



Maxar Technologies

Planet Labs

BlackSky Technology

Airbus Defence and Space

ICEYE

Capella Space

Esri Hexagon

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