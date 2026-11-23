MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (“Passage Bio” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PASG) today announced that its Board of Directors (the“Board”) has approved a reverse stock split of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-6. The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:00 PM Eastern time on November 24, 2026. Passage Bio's common stock will begin trading on a post-reverse stock split basis on November 25, 2026 under the new name Remix Therapeutics, Inc. and under the new symbol“RMTX” following the anticipated closing of the merger with Remix Therapeutics, Inc. (the“Merger”), with the new CUSIP number 75961A106.

The reverse stock split was approved by Passage Bio's stockholders at the Company's special meeting of stockholders held on November 5, 2026, to be effected at a ratio within a range of 1-for-2 to 1-for-10. The final reverse stock split ratio of 1-for-6 was approved by the Board on November 5, 2026.

The reverse stock split is expected to reduce the number of Passage Bio's outstanding common stock from approximately 3,217,810 shares to approximately 536,301 shares. The number of shares of Passage Bio's authorized common stock will not be affected by the reverse stock split. No fractional shares will be issued if, as a result of the reverse stock split, a stockholder would otherwise become entitled to a fractional share because the number of shares of Passage Bio common stock they hold before the reverse stock split is not evenly divisible by the split ratio. Instead, each stockholder will be entitled to receive a cash payment in lieu of such fractional share.

As a result of the reverse stock split, proportionate adjustments will be made to the exercise prices and number of shares of Passage Bio's common stock underlying Passage Bio's outstanding equity awards and warrants and will become effective as of and contingent on the completion of the Merger. There will be no change to the par value per share.

Following the closing of the Merger, the combined company's total issued and outstanding common stock is expected to be approximately 3,092,543 shares.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address disease drivers at their origin. Remix's REMasterTM technology platform leverages data science, biomolecular sciences and chemistry approaches to identify orally administered compounds that modulate gene expression. Remix's therapeutic approach led to the discovery of REM-422, an investigational small molecule designed to modulate RNA processing in oncology, currently being evaluated in two clinical programs: the ARIA clinical study, a Phase 1/2 clinical study in adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) and a Phase 1 clinical study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS).

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG) is a clinical stage genetic medicines company on a mission to improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Passage Bio's primary focus is the development and advancement of cutting-edge, one-time therapies designed to target the underlying pathology of these conditions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the proposed transaction involving Passage Bio and Remix, including the conditions to, and timing of, closing of the proposed transaction, the expectations surrounding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of Remix's product candidates, including REM-422, among others.

Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“likely,”“believe,”“estimate,”“project,”“intend,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: (i) the risk that the conditions to the closing of the proposed transaction are not satisfied, including the failure to timely or at all obtain any required regulatory clearances; (ii) uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the proposed transaction and the ability of each of Passage Bio and Remix to consummate the proposed transaction; (iii) the ability of Passage Bio and Remix to integrate their businesses successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies; (iv) the possibility that other anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction will not be realized, including without limitation, anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings and other financial results, and growth and expansion of the combined company's operations, and the anticipated tax treatment of the combination; (v) the risk that the Mergers do not qualify for the intended tax treatment; (vi) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction that could be instituted against Passage Bio, Remix or their respective directors; (vii) possible disruptions from the proposed transaction that could harm Passage Bio's and/or Remix's respective businesses; (viii) the ability of Remix to retain, attract and hire key personnel; (ix) potential adverse reactions or changes to relationships with employees, suppliers or other parties resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; (x) potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the proposed transaction that could affect Passage Bio's or Remix's financial performance; (xi) certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact Passage Bio's or Remix's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (xii) the combined company's need for additional funding, which may not be available; (xiii) failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; (xiv) the early stage of the combined company's development efforts; (xv) potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; (xvi) risks relating to the regulatory approval process; (xvii) interim, topline and preliminary data may change as more patient data become available, and are subject to audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data; (xviii) Passage Bio's and Remix's product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; (xix) inability to maintain collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; (xx) the combined company's reliance on third parties, including for the manufacture of materials for our research programs, preclinical and clinical studies; (xxi) failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; (xxii) ongoing regulatory obligations; effects of significant competition; (xxiii) unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives; (xxiv) product liability lawsuits; (xxv) securities class action litigation; (xxvi) the impact of general economic conditions on our business and operations, including the combined company's preclinical studies and clinical trials; (xxvii) the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property; (xxviii) significant costs incurred as a result of operating as a public company; (xxix) the risk that, as a result of adjustments to the exchange ratio, Passage Bio stockholders and Remix stockholders could own more or less of the combined company than is currently anticipated, including as a result of the determination of Passage Bio's net cash; (xxx) risks related to the market price of Passage Bio's common stock relative to the value implied by the exchange ratio; (xxxi) the risk that holders of the CVR may never receive any payments thereunder; (xxxii) the risk that the concurrent private placement financing is not consummated; and (xxxiii) such other factors as are set forth in Passage Bio's periodic public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those described under the heading“Risk Factors” in Passage Bio's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2026. Passage Bio and Remix can give no assurance that the conditions to the proposed transaction will be satisfied. Except as required by applicable law, Passage Bio and Remix undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

Remix Therapeutics Contacts

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Kara Stephens-Weaver

Precision AQ

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Will O'Connor

Precision AQ

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Passage Bio Contacts

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