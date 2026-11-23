New York City, NY, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forzonax has introduced details of its nine-ingredient dietary supplement formulation, marketed as Forzonax Testosterone Booster, which combines amino acid compounds, botanical extracts, and essential micronutrients in capsule form. The formulation contains L-Citrulline, L-Carnitine, pine bark extract, velvet bean seed extract, maca root extract, grape skin extract, saffron extract, vitamin B3, and zinc. The disclosed ingredient information provides a basis for examining the product's composition, nutritional characteristics, and intended role in adult male wellness routines.

The Forzonax Capsules formulation brings together ingredients associated with several areas of nutritional research, including normal metabolic function, nitric oxide production, and reproductive physiology. Although individual ingredients have been investigated in scientific studies, their inclusion in a combined dietary supplement does not independently establish that the finished product increases testosterone, improves sexual performance, or produces measurable physiological benefits.

The product information identifies nine active ingredients with specified quantities per capsule. This disclosure allows consumers and healthcare professionals to review the composition and consider how the ingredients relate to established nutritional requirements and published research.









The introduction of Forzonax Testosterone Booster

Forzonax Product Introduction and Formulation Overview

Forzonax is presented as a dietary supplement intended for adult men interested in maintaining general wellness through a combination of amino acids, botanical extracts, and micronutrients.

The formulation contains nine active ingredients, each included at a disclosed quantity. The combination reflects an approach commonly found in male wellness supplements, in which multiple nutritional compounds are incorporated into a single capsule.

Forzonax Capsules contain two amino acid-related compounds, L-Citrulline and L-Carnitine, alongside five botanical ingredients and two micronutrients.

L-Citrulline participates in biochemical pathways associated with arginine availability and nitric oxide production. L-Carnitine plays a recognized role in transporting long-chain fatty acids into mitochondria, where they can undergo oxidation.

The botanical components include maritime pine bark, velvet bean, maca, grape skin, and saffron. These plant-derived substances contain different classes of naturally occurring compounds and have been examined for various physiological properties.

Vitamin B3 and zinc complete the active ingredient list. Both are established nutrients with recognized biological functions, although the extent to which additional supplementation is useful depends on individual nutritional status.

The Forzonax Testosterone Booster name describes the product's marketed positioning rather than an independently verified clinical outcome.

No finished-product clinical trial results, testosterone measurements, or comparative efficacy findings were supplied with the formulation information. Consequently, statements about the product's effectiveness should not be inferred from its ingredients alone.

Forzonax Ingredients: Nine Active Components

The disclosed Forzonax formulation contains the following ingredients per capsule.

Ingredient Amount per capsule L-Citrulline 150 mg L-Carnitine 150 mg Pine (Pinus pinaster) Bark Extract 100 mg Velvet Bean (Mucuna pruriens) Seed Extract 100 mg Maca (Lepidium meyenii) Root Extract 50 mg Grape (Vitis vinifera) Skin Extract 15 mg Saffron (Crocus sativus) Stigmas Extract 5 mg Vitamin B3 (as Niacin) 20 mg Zinc (as Zinc Oxide) 11 mg

The nine declared active ingredients total 601 mg per capsule, calculated from the supplied quantities. This figure does not include the capsule shell or other inactive ingredients.

The Forzonax Capsules ingredient

However, the supplied information does not establish the chemical standardization of the botanical extracts, the precise form of L-Carnitine, or the analytical methods used to verify ingredient quantities.

Such information can be relevant when comparing a formulation with the materials examined in published scientific studies.

L-Citrulline - 150 mg

L-Citrulline is a nonessential amino acid involved in the body's urea cycle and in pathways associated with arginine metabolism.

After absorption, L-Citrulline can contribute to circulating arginine availability. Arginine serves as a substrate for nitric oxide synthase, an enzyme involved in nitric oxide production.

Nitric oxide is a signaling molecule associated with vascular regulation and smooth muscle relaxation.

Research involving L-Citrulline has examined exercise physiology, vascular function, and related outcomes. Nevertheless, results depend on study design, participant characteristics, and administered quantities.

Forzonax Testosterone Booster contains 150 mg of L-Citrulline per capsule.

That quantity should not be assumed to reproduce findings from studies using substantially different amounts. No product-specific evidence was supplied demonstrating a measurable vascular or hormonal effect from this formulation.

L-Carnitine - 150 mg

L-Carnitine is a naturally occurring compound involved in cellular energy metabolism.

Its established biological role includes facilitating the transport of long-chain fatty acids into mitochondria for oxidation.

The body can synthesize carnitine, and it is also obtained through dietary sources, particularly animal-derived foods.

Researchers have examined carnitine supplementation in several contexts, including exercise recovery, metabolic function, and selected reproductive health outcomes.

However, evidence from these investigations cannot automatically be applied to every carnitine-containing supplement.

Forzonax Capsules provide 150 mg of L-Carnitine per capsule.

The product information does not specify whether the ingredient is free-form L-Carnitine or a particular carnitine salt or derivative. Such distinctions may matter when interpreting research findings.

The inclusion of L-Carnitine does not, by itself, demonstrate that Forzonax increases testosterone or improves athletic performance.

Pine Bark Extract - 100 mg

The Forzonax formula contains 100 mg of pine bark extract identified as originating from Pinus pinaster.

Maritime pine bark contains naturally occurring polyphenolic compounds, including procyanidins and related substances.

These compounds have attracted scientific interest because of their chemical properties and potential relationships with oxidative processes and vascular physiology.

Certain standardized maritime pine bark preparations have been investigated in human studies.

However, results obtained using a particular standardized extract cannot necessarily be generalized to every pine bark ingredient.

The supplied Forzonax Testosterone Booster information does not identify a standardized polyphenol concentration or a specific extract preparation.

Therefore, the 100 mg quantity alone is insufficient to determine equivalence with extracts used in clinical research.

Further characterization would be required to establish the ingredient's precise composition.

Velvet Bean Seed Extract - 100 mg

Velvet bean, botanically known as Mucuna pruriens, is a tropical legume with a history of use in traditional botanical preparations.

Its seeds can contain L-DOPA, a biologically active precursor involved in dopamine synthesis.

The concentration of L-DOPA may vary according to plant material, extraction procedures, and standardization methods.

Forzonax Capsules contain 100 mg of velvet bean seed extract.

The disclosed information does not specify its L-DOPA content.

This is an important consideration because the pharmacological properties of L-DOPA can be clinically significant, particularly for people taking medications that influence dopamine pathways.

Studies involving Mucuna pruriens have investigated several physiological and reproductive outcomes, but their findings should not be treated as evidence that the finished Forzonax formulation produces the same effects.

Individuals taking prescription medications, particularly dopaminergic or psychiatric medicines, should seek professional guidance before using supplements containing velvet bean.

Maca Root Extract - 50 mg

Maca, scientifically identified as Lepidium meyenii, is a plant traditionally cultivated in the Andean region of South America.

Its root has been used as a food and in botanical preparations.

Research on maca has examined aspects of sexual well-being, mood, and reproductive physiology.

Some investigations have explored whether maca supplementation influences subjective sexual desire, while others have evaluated hormonal measurements.

The available findings do not establish that maca consistently increases circulating testosterone in humans.

The supplied formulation details do not specify the extract ratio, active constituent standardization, or processing method.

These factors limit direct comparisons with published studies.

Maca's presence in the formula should therefore be understood as an ingredient characteristic rather than proof of a particular clinical result.

Grape Skin Extract - 15 mg

Grape skin extract is derived from Vitis vinifera and contains naturally occurring plant compounds, including polyphenols.

Depending on grape variety and extraction methods, grape skin preparations may contain anthocyanins, flavonoids, and other phenolic constituents.

These compounds have been studied in nutritional research, particularly in relation to oxidative processes and cardiovascular physiology.

Forzonax Capsules contain 15 mg of grape skin extract.

The ingredient should be distinguished from grape seed extract, which may have a different phytochemical composition.

The supplied information does not specify the polyphenol concentration or extraction method.

As a result, no conclusion can be drawn about the extract's biological activity in the finished product.

Saffron Stigmas Extract - 5 mg

Saffron is obtained from the stigmas of Crocus sativus, a flowering plant used in culinary and traditional applications.

Its naturally occurring constituents include crocins, crocetin, and safranal.

Researchers have investigated certain saffron preparations in relation to mood, psychological well-being, and aspects of sexual function.

However, outcomes vary across studies, and results involving standardized preparations cannot automatically be transferred to other formulations.

Forzonax Testosterone Booster contains 5 mg of saffron stigmas extract.

No standardization information was supplied for this ingredient.

The presence of saffron does not establish that the product treats sexual dysfunction, hormonal disorders, or psychological conditions.

Vitamin B3 - 20 mg

Vitamin B3, identified on the Forzonax ingredient list as niacin, is an essential nutrient involved in normal energy metabolism.

Niacin contributes to the formation of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide and related coenzymes involved in numerous metabolic reactions.

Adequate niacin intake is necessary for normal cellular function.

Forzonax Capsules provide 20 mg of vitamin B3 per capsule.

For reference, the U.S. recommended dietary allowance for adult men is 16 mg of niacin equivalents per day.

However, dietary reference values and supplement safety limits are distinct concepts.

Certain forms and quantities of supplemental niacin may cause adverse effects, including flushing. The potential for such effects depends on the chemical form and dose.

The supplied information does not specify whether the niacin is nicotinic acid or another form.

The inclusion of niacin supports the product's nutritional composition but does not establish testosterone-related benefits.

Zinc - 11 mg

Zinc is an essential trace mineral involved in numerous biological processes.

It contributes to normal immune function, protein synthesis, cellular division, and reproductive physiology.

Zinc also plays a role in maintaining normal endocrine function.

Forzonax Testosterone Booster contains 11 mg of zinc, supplied as zinc oxide, per capsule.

The U.S. recommended dietary allowance for adult men is 11 mg daily.

Zinc deficiency can affect several physiological systems, including reproductive health. Nevertheless, correcting a deficiency is not equivalent to demonstrating that additional zinc raises testosterone in individuals who already have adequate zinc status.

The amount supplied by Forzonax should also be considered alongside zinc obtained through food and other supplements.

Excessive zinc intake over time may interfere with copper metabolism and produce other adverse effects.

Forzonax Testosterone Booster: Understanding the Formulation Approach

The Forzonax formulation combines ingredients with different biological roles rather than relying on a single nutrient category.

L-Citrulline and L-Carnitine are associated with distinct metabolic pathways.

Pine bark, grape skin, and saffron contribute plant-derived compounds that have been examined in various research settings.

Maca and velvet bean introduce additional botanical constituents, while niacin and zinc supply essential nutrients.

This composition explains the product's multi-ingredient structure, but it does not establish that the ingredients act synergistically.

A synergistic effect would require evidence showing that the combined formulation produces a result greater than the expected effects of its individual components.

No such evidence was supplied for Forzonax Capsules.

Similarly, the presence of multiple ingredients does not necessarily mean that each ingredient is included at a clinically effective quantity.

Dose, ingredient quality, bioavailability, individual health status, and duration of use can influence the interpretation of supplement research.

Forzonax Testosterone Booster should therefore be evaluated as a specific finished formulation rather than as a collection of independently proven benefits.

Ingredient Research and Evidence Considerations

Scientific research on dietary supplements frequently distinguishes between biochemical mechanisms, observational findings, and controlled human trials.

A biochemical mechanism may explain how a substance participates in a physiological process. It does not necessarily establish that supplementation produces a clinically meaningful benefit.

For example, L-Citrulline participates in pathways associated with nitric oxide production. That biochemical relationship does not establish that every L-Citrulline supplement improves circulation or sexual function.

Likewise, zinc is necessary for normal reproductive physiology, but supplementation does not necessarily increase testosterone in individuals without zinc deficiency.

Forzonax Capsules contain ingredients that have been studied individually, yet the disclosed information does not include a clinical evaluation of the complete nine-ingredient formulation.

Evidence involving isolated ingredients also may not apply when those ingredients are administered at different doses or combined with other compounds.

Important research considerations include participant selection, study duration, placebo controls, measured outcomes, and independent replication.

For testosterone-related claims, relevant clinical evidence would generally require appropriately designed human studies using validated hormonal measurements.

Forzonax Testosterone Booster has not been established through the supplied information as a treatment for testosterone deficiency or any other medical condition.

Forzonax Supplement Facts and Label Information

The disclosed product information identifies a capsule formulation containing nine active ingredients.

Product name: Forzonax Testosterone Booster Capsules

Product category: Dietary supplement

Dosage form: Capsule

Declared ingredient quantities: Per capsule

Number of active ingredients: Nine

The total declared active ingredient quantity is 601 mg per capsule.

The following additional ingredients are listed:



Vegetable capsule (hypromellose)

Microcrystalline cellulose, used as a bulking agent

Magnesium stearate, used as an anti-caking agent Silicon dioxide, used as an anti-caking agent

Hypromellose is a cellulose-derived material commonly used to manufacture vegetarian capsule shells.

Microcrystalline cellulose is widely used as an excipient in pharmaceutical and dietary supplement manufacturing.

Magnesium stearate and silicon dioxide may be used to support powder handling and manufacturing consistency.

These inactive ingredients are included for formulation and manufacturing purposes rather than as the principal nutritional components.

The supplied information does not identify the recommended number of capsules per day, total capsule count, manufacturing location, batch-testing procedures, or shelf-life specifications.

Accordingly, the per-capsule quantities should not be presented as a confirmed daily serving.

Forzonax Capsules: Formulation Transparency and Consumer Information

Clear ingredient labeling is an important part of responsible dietary supplement communication.

Forzonax provides individual ingredient quantities, which allows readers to distinguish between components and identify their relative contributions to the formula.

However, quantity disclosure is only one aspect of product transparency.

Additional information may be necessary to assess the quality and consistency of a finished supplement.

For botanical ingredients, standardization data can help establish whether different production batches contain comparable concentrations of specified compounds.

For minerals, the chemical form may affect absorption and tolerability.

For amino acid compounds, the exact ingredient form and purity can also be relevant.

Independent analytical testing, where available, may provide information about ingredient identity, contaminants, and consistency with label declarations.

No independent laboratory certificate or finished-product testing documentation was supplied for Forzonax Testosterone Booster.

Such documentation would need to be reviewed before making claims about independently verified purity or manufacturing quality.

Safety, Labeling, and Responsible Supplement Use

Dietary supplements can contain biologically active ingredients, and their safety depends on more than whether their components originate from foods or plants.

Forzonax Capsules include ingredients that may require additional consideration for people with existing medical conditions or those taking prescription medications.

Velvet bean is particularly relevant because Mucuna pruriens may contain L-DOPA.

Without standardization information, the quantity of L-DOPA in the listed extract cannot be determined.

Niacin can produce adverse effects at certain supplemental doses, depending on its form.

Zinc intake should be considered in relation to total daily exposure from food and other supplements.

Botanical extracts may also interact with medications or create additional considerations for individuals with specific health conditions.

Consumers should follow the verified product label and consult a qualified healthcare professional when appropriate.

Men experiencing symptoms potentially associated with testosterone deficiency, such as persistent fatigue, reduced sexual desire, or other unexplained changes, should seek medical assessment rather than relying on a dietary supplement for diagnosis or treatment.

Testosterone deficiency requires clinical evaluation, including consideration of symptoms and appropriately timed laboratory measurements.

Forzonax Testosterone Booster is not established by the supplied information as a substitute for medical evaluation or prescribed treatment.

Forzonax and the Broader Male Wellness Supplement Category

Male wellness supplements frequently combine nutrients, amino acids, and botanical ingredients within a single formulation.

These products are often marketed around broad concepts such as vitality, energy, reproductive wellness, or hormonal balance.

However, these concepts do not all describe the same physiological outcome.

General nutritional adequacy differs from measured hormonal change, while subjective well-being differs from clinically established treatment effectiveness.

Forzonax Capsules illustrate the importance of distinguishing among these categories.

The formulation includes zinc, a nutrient with an established role in normal reproductive physiology, but that does not demonstrate a testosterone-boosting effect from the finished product.

Similarly, ingredients investigated for vascular or metabolic functions cannot automatically be described as improving male sexual health.

Responsible communication requires product descriptions to reflect the actual level of evidence.

Forzonax Testosterone Booster can be described in terms of its declared ingredients and intended market category without asserting unverified therapeutic results.

Forzonax Capsules Availability and Product Information

Forzonax has been presented as a capsule-based dietary supplement with nine disclosed active ingredients.

The available formulation details identify the ingredients and their quantities per capsule but do not establish a verified commercial launch date, distribution network, retail availability, or recommended daily dosage.

Those details should be confirmed through authoritative product documentation before publication.

Additional information about manufacturing standards, ingredient testing, and product-specific research would help clarify the supplement's overall quality and evidence profile.

The present formulation disclosure establishes what the product is reported to contain, not whether it produces particular clinical outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Forzonax?

Forzonax is a dietary supplement marketed for adult male wellness. Its disclosed formulation contains nine active ingredients, including L-Citrulline, L-Carnitine, botanical extracts, niacin, and zinc.

What is Forzonax Testosterone Booster?

Forzonax Testosterone Booster is the product's marketed name. The supplied ingredient information does not establish that the finished supplement increases testosterone concentrations in humans.

What ingredients are included in Forzonax Capsules?

The formula contains L-Citrulline, L-Carnitine, pine bark extract, velvet bean seed extract, maca root extract, grape skin extract, saffron stigmas extract, vitamin B3, and zinc.

How much L-Citrulline does the formula contain?

Each capsule contains 150 mg of L-Citrulline, according to the supplied formulation information.

Does Forzonax contain zinc?

Yes. The formula contains 11 mg of zinc per capsule, supplied as zinc oxide.

Does Forzonax Testosterone Booster contain botanical ingredients?

Yes. Five listed ingredients are botanical extracts: pine bark, velvet bean seed, maca root, grape skin, and saffron stigmas.

Has Forzonax been clinically tested?

No finished-product clinical study was supplied. It would therefore be inappropriate to claim that the complete formula has demonstrated efficacy in controlled human trials.

Can Forzonax Capsules treat low testosterone?

The supplied information does not establish the product as a treatment for testosterone deficiency. Individuals concerned about low testosterone should consult a healthcare professional for appropriate assessment.

Are the ingredient quantities disclosed?

Yes. The supplied formulation lists individual quantities for all nine active ingredients on a per-capsule basis.

What information remains to be confirmed?

The recommended daily serving, extract standardization, independent quality-testing results, manufacturing details, commercial availability, and finished-product clinical evidence have not been provided.

About Forzonax

Forzonax is a dietary supplement product presented for the adult male wellness category. Its disclosed capsule formulation combines two amino acid-related compounds, five botanical extracts, and two essential micronutrients.

The product's ingredient information identifies the quantity of each active component per capsule, providing a basis for further examination of its nutritional composition and scientific context.

The Forzonax Testosterone Booster formulation has not been established by the supplied materials as a clinically proven testosterone treatment or as a substitute for medical care.



