MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Court of Justice has fined Demar Construction Inc., a Niagara Region-based construction company, and its director a combined $112,500 following guilty pleas to offences under the Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000. These non-compliances relate to multiple incidents of damage to underground natural gas pipelines during excavation work.

Demar Construction Inc., which installs water and sewage pipelines, pleaded guilty to four offences relating to gas pipeline strikes across southern Ontario. The company was fined $20,000 for each of two offences and $25,000 for a third offence, with all three offences occurring between April 2023 and May 2024. The company was fined an additional $27,500 following a gas pipeline strike in St. Catharines in October 2025.

The company's president and director, George Marianos, also pleaded guilty to an offence after striking a natural gas pipeline while operating an excavator. He was personally fined $20,000, plus a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge.

The penalties reflect the company's history of pipeline strikes and previous enforcement actions by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA). Demar Construction Inc., or its predecessor, has been associated with multiple allegations of pipeline strikes since 2010. The company was also previously prosecuted in 2017 for pipeline strikes, resulting in fines totaling $43,750, including the victim fine surcharge.

“Repeated pipeline strikes demonstrate a failure to take safety requirements seriously. The escalating fines reflect the serious nature of these offences and send a clear message that companies and their directors will be held accountable for repeated non-compliance. Contractors have a responsibility to take precautions before digging and ensure their employees meet safety requirements. Those who don't follow the safety rules will face legal consequences," said Owen Kennedy, Director of Fuel Safety at TSSA.

Following the charges being laid, Demar Construction has indicated that it has stopped the illegal and unsafe digging practices. The company has since been renting appropriate vacuum trucks to avoid using mechanical equipment in prohibited circumstances and is planning to purchase its own machinery for ongoing use. The company has also provided its employees with training on safe excavation practices.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority is one of Ontario's public safety regulators, mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities.

CONTACT: Alexandra Campbell Technical Standards & Safety Authority 416-734-2728...