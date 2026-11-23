Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Refrigerated Transport Market Report by Mode of Transportation, Technology, Temperature, Application, Country and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global refrigerated transport market is projected to grow from US$ 19.49 billion in 2025 to US$ 29.7 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of 4.79%. According to the report, expansion will be supported by rising demand for temperature-controlled logistics across the food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, chemical, and floriculture industries.

Higher international trade volumes, stricter product safety requirements, urbanization, organized retail growth, and increased online grocery purchases are strengthening the need for reliable cold chain transportation. Technology investment is also improving shipment visibility, temperature stability, energy efficiency, and operational performance across road, sea, rail, and air transport networks.

Key Refrigerated Transport Market Growth Drivers

Rising demand for perishable food products: Growing consumption of dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits, vegetables, and frozen foods is increasing demand for refrigerated transport services. Higher disposable incomes and consumer preference for fresh, high-quality products throughout the year are supporting this trend. Supermarkets, food delivery platforms, and e-commerce retailers also require dependable cold chain networks to protect product quality during storage and distribution.

Expansion of pharmaceutical and healthcare logistics: Vaccines, insulin, biological products, and temperature-sensitive medicines require controlled conditions throughout transit. Growth in healthcare infrastructure, immunization programs, and biopharmaceutical production is increasing investment in specialized refrigerated vehicles and monitoring systems. Strict storage and transportation regulations are further encouraging logistics providers to modernize their fleets and strengthen compliance capabilities.

Cold chain technology advancements: Refrigerated trucks and containers increasingly incorporate GPS tracking, Internet of Things sensors, temperature monitoring, route optimization, and energy management systems. These technologies improve transparency, reduce spoilage, support regulatory compliance, and enable faster responses to temperature deviations. Environmentally friendly refrigerants, electric refrigeration units, and thermal energy systems are also helping operators lower emissions and operating expenses.

Recent Refrigerated Transport Launches



GMR Aero Cargo & Logistics launched India's first airside refrigerated truck in January 2026. The vehicle supports pharmaceutical products, seafood, and other perishables while maintaining temperatures from +2C to +25C.

Innovation Thru Energy and IceBattery India introduced a net-zero refrigerated transport system in February 2026. The solution is designed to eliminate diesel dependency and reduce operating costs by approximately 50%.

Innovation Thru Energy deployed thermal energy-based IceBattery technology in February 2026, enabling temperature control during power failures and transit delays.

Western Railway launched its first dedicated refrigerated train in Gujarat in November 2025. The train transported 1,061 tonnes of perishable products during its initial journey.

Carrier Transicold introduced the all-electric Pulsor eCool unit in September 2025, achieving cooling to -18C approximately 31% faster than competing systems.

Celcius Logistics announced the deployment of 350 electric refrigerated trucks in October 2025, supported by an investment of?100 crore, or approximately USD 12 million.

TVS Interfleet launched refrigerated truck body systems in August 2025 with a focus on improved thermal efficiency and lower operating costs. Carrier Transicold unveiled its Supra A and Citimax D refrigeration units in October 2024. The systems are designed to operate in extreme temperatures of up to 55C.

Market Challenges

High infrastructure and operating costs remain significant barriers. Refrigerated vehicles, cold storage facilities, cooling equipment, fuel, electricity, and maintenance require substantial capital. Continuous temperature management also increases energy consumption compared with conventional freight operations, placing pressure on profit margins, particularly for small and medium-sized logistics providers.

Cold chain infrastructure gaps in developing countries and rural areas create additional constraints. Limited refrigerated storage, unreliable electricity, inadequate roads, and shortages of trained personnel can lead to product losses and inconsistent temperature management. Public and private investment in logistics infrastructure will be essential to expand market access and reduce food and pharmaceutical waste.

Transportation Mode Outlook

Refrigerated road transport continues to benefit from grocery delivery, pharmaceutical distribution, and flexible last-mile logistics. Electric units, alternative refrigerants, and advanced temperature controls are expected to address emissions and efficiency concerns. In October 2025, DP World and Ocean Network Express introduced a reefer rail freight service connecting Thimmapur, Hyderabad, with Nhava Sheva.

Refrigerated sea transport remains essential for global shipments of frozen foods, produce, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Refrigerated containers offer flexibility and cost-effective capacity for long-distance trade. Maersk Container Industry introduced the improved Star Cool 1.1 reefer container in October 2024.

Refrigerated rail transport offers high loading capacity, fuel efficiency, and a lower carbon footprint than many road-based operations. In 2025, Kingrail introduced a railway refrigerator car capable of maintaining temperatures from -24C to 14C.

Regional Market Outlook

The United States market is expanding through e-commerce grocery delivery, pharmaceutical logistics, food safety requirements, and energy efficient refrigeration systems. The United Kingdom is advancing environmentally responsible refrigeration and transport solutions while responding to demand for convenient delivery and high-quality perishables.

India is expected to record strong growth due to urbanization, rising middle-class consumption, government infrastructure support, and demand for dairy products, produce, meat, and medicines. Saudi Arabia is also strengthening its temperature-controlled logistics sector through supermarket growth, digital commerce, regional trade, and logistics investment associated with Vision 2030.

Market Segmentation and Competitive Landscape

The report segments the refrigerated transport market by transportation mode, including road, sea, rail, and air. Technology categories include vapor compression systems, air-blown evaporators, eutectic devices, and cryogenic systems. Temperature configurations cover single temperature and multi-temperature systems, while applications include chilled food products, frozen food products, and other temperature-sensitive cargo.

Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Companies assessed include Hyundai Motor Company, Singamas Container Holdings Limited, General Mills Inc., LAMBERET SAS, United Technologies Corporation, C. H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Daikin Industries Limited, FedEx Corporate Services, Inc., DB Schenker AG, Ingersoll Rand Inc, and Krone Commercial Vehicle Group. The company analysis examines business overviews, key personnel, recent developments and strategies, product portfolios, and financial insights.

Key Attributes

