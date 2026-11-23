MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on rising biologics demand through sensitive ELISA and LC-MS testing, automated workflows, specialized services, capacity expansion, and broader regional networks.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Host Cell Protein (HCP) Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global host cell protein (HCP) testing market was valued at USD 405.1 million in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 436.7 million in 2026 to USD 804.9 million by 2033. The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 9.1% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market with a revenue share of 44.0% in 2025.

Market growth is supported by expanding biopharmaceutical and biologics pipelines, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, and stringent regulatory requirements governing HCP impurity testing. Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are investing in sensitive analytical methods to maintain product safety, purity, quality, and regulatory compliance throughout process development and commercial manufacturing.

Innovation and Industry Development

Innovation remains a defining characteristic of the HCP testing market. Advances in sensitive immunoassays, cell-line-specific impurity detection, automated analytical technologies, and high-resolution mass spectrometry are improving the identification and quantification of residual proteins.

In February 2024, Krishgen Biosystems launched its KRIBIOLISA High Five (H5) HCP ELISA kit for products manufactured using High Five insect cells. The assay supports in-process and final-product testing, strengthening impurity monitoring and biopharmaceutical quality control.

Product portfolios are also expanding as manufacturers adopt more advanced analytical instruments. In June 2024, Waters Corporation introduced the Xevo MRT mass spectrometer, which features multi-reflecting time-of-flight technology for high-resolution analysis. In August 2025, Waters demonstrated the platform's HCP identification and quantification capabilities by detecting 101 host cell proteins in a biotherapeutic sample. The results highlighted its potential for sensitive impurity characterization during process development and quality control.

Investment, M&A, and Regulatory Impact

The market is experiencing moderate M&A activity as companies pursue specialized analytical capabilities and broader geographic coverage. In June 2025, Fidelio Capital acquired a majority stake in Alphalyse, a contract research organization specializing in liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (LC-MS)-based HCP impurity analysis. The investment is expected to support capacity expansion and international growth while strengthening Alphalyse's position in biopharmaceutical testing services.

Regulatory oversight continues to shape demand for reliable HCP testing technologies. Manufacturers must demonstrate effective control of residual impurities across production workflows, increasing the use of ELISA, mass spectrometry, automated immunoassay platforms, Western blot, and electrophoresis-based methods. Compliance requirements are also encouraging companies to improve assay sensitivity, analytical consistency, documentation, and validation.

Regional expansion is accelerating as specialized testing providers establish laboratory capabilities and service networks near major biopharmaceutical manufacturing centers. Improved access to ELISA and mass spectrometry services supports HCP characterization, process optimization, and quality control across global development and production programs.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report analyzes revenue growth and market trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Coverage includes the following categories:



Product & Service: Kits & Reagents, Services, and Instruments

Technology: ELISA, Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS), Automated Immunoassay Platforms, Western Blot, 2D Electrophoresis (2D-PAGE, 2D-DIGE), and Others

Application: Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines, Cell & Gene Therapy, and Others

Expression System: CHO Cells, E. coli, HEK293 Cells, Yeast, and Others End Use: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Service Providers, and Academic & Research Institutes

Regional Market Coverage

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market estimates and forecasts for major segments and regions

Analysis of growth drivers, emerging trends, and commercial opportunities

Competitive intelligence and market presence assessments

Insights into product innovation and analytical technology development

Actionable recommendations to support investment, market entry, and revenue strategies Segment and regional revenue forecasts for strategic market assessment

The report provides decision-makers with market intelligence on HCP testing technologies, competitive developments, regulatory influences, regional opportunities, and evolving biopharmaceutical quality requirements through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Segment Definitions

1.1.1.1. Product & Service Segment

1.1.1.2. Technology Segment

1.1.1.3. Application Segment

1.1.1.4. Expression System Segment

1.1.1.5. End Use Segment

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.4. Objectives

1.5. Research Methodology

1.6. Information Procurement

1.6.1. Purchased Database

1.6.2. The internal database

1.6.3. Secondary Sources

1.6.4. Primary Research

1.7. Information or Data Analysis:

1.7.1. Data Analysis Models

1.8. Market Formulation & Validation

1.9. Model Details

1.9.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.9.2. List of Secondary Sources

1.9.3. List of Abbreviations

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Advancements in Mass Spectrometry-Based HCP Analysis

3.2.1.2. Increasing Demand for Sensitive and Comprehensive HCP Detection

3.2.1.3. Growing Focus on Biopharmaceutical Quality Control and Impurity Monitoring

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Limitations in HCP Detection and Quantification

3.2.2.2. Lack of Standardized Guidelines for Individual HCP Risk Assessment

3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1.1. Supplier power

3.3.1.2. Buyer power

3.3.1.3. Substitution threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Technological landscape

3.3.2.3. Social landscape

3.3.2.4. Economic landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal landscape

3.3.2.6. Environmental landscape

Chapter 4. Product & Service Business Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Host Cell Protein (HCP) Testing Market: Product & Service Movement Analysis

4.3. Kits & Reagents

4.3.1. Kits & Reagents Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Services

4.4.1. Services Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Instruments

4.5.1. Instruments Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Technology Business Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Host Cell Protein (HCP) Testing Market: Technology Movement Analysis

5.3. ELISA

5.3.1. ELISA Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS)

5.4.1. Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Automated Immunoassay Platforms

5.5.1. Automated Immunoassay Platforms Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Western Blot

5.6.1. Western Blot Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.7. 2D Electrophoresis (2D-PAGE, 2D-DIGE)

5.7.1. 2D Electrophoresis (2D-PAGE, 2D-DIGE) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Application Business Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Host Cell Protein (HCP) Testing Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.3. Monoclonal Antibodies

6.3.1. Monoclonal Antibodies Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Recombinant Proteins

6.4.1. Recombinant Proteins Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Vaccines

6.5.1. Vaccines Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Cell & Gene Therapy

6.6.1. Cell & Gene Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Expression System Business Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Host Cell Protein (HCP) Testing Market: Expression System Movement Analysis

7.3. CHO Cells

7.3.1. CHO Cells Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. E. coli

7.4.1. E. coli Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. HEK293 Cells

7.5.1. HEK293 Cells Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Yeast

7.6.1. Yeast Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7. Others

7.7.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. End Use Business Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Host Cell Protein (HCP) Testing Market: End Use Movement Analysis

8.3. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.3.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Contract Service Providers

8.4.1. Contract Service Providers Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Academic & Research Institutes

8.5.1. Academic & Research Institutes Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Regional Business Analysis

9.1. Host Cell Protein (HCP) Testing Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033

9.2. Country Analysis Framework

9.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.2.2. Competitive Scenario

9.2.3. Regulatory Framework

9.2.4. Host Cell Protein (HCP) Testing Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.3. North America

9.3.1. North America Host Cell Protein (HCP) Testing Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.3.2. U.S.

9.3.3. Canada

9.3.4. Mexico

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. Europe Host Cell Protein (HCP) Testing Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.4.2. UK

9.4.3. Germany

9.4.4. France

9.4.5. Italy

9.4.6. Spain

9.4.7. Denmark

9.4.8. Sweden

9.4.9. Norway

9.5. Asia Pacific

9.5.1. Asia Pacific Host Cell Protein (HCP) Testing Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.5.2. Japan

9.5.3. China

9.5.4. India

9.5.5. Australia

9.5.6. Thailand

9.5.7. South Korea

9.6. Latin America

9.6.1. Latin America Host Cell Protein (HCP) Testing Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.6.2. Brazil

9.6.3. Argentina

9.7. MEA

9.7.1. MEA Host Cell Protein (HCP) Testing Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.7.2. South Africa

9.7.3. Saudi Arabia

9.7.4. UAE

9.7.5. Kuwait

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Categorization

10.2. Company Market Share/ Position Analysis, 2025

10.3. Strategy Mapping

10.4. Company Profile Framework

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Type Benchmarking

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Company Profiles/Listing

10.5.1. Cygnus Technologies (acquired by Maravai LifeSciences)

10.5.2. Charles River Laboratories

10.5.3. Eurofins

10.5.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.5.5. Gyros Protein Technologies (acquired by Mesa Laboratories, Inc.)

10.5.6. Bio-Techne

10.5.7. Sartorius AG

10.5.8. Danaher Corporation

10.5.9. Alphalyse

10.5.10. BioGenes GmbH

10.5.11. WuXi AppTec

10.5.12. ANAQUANT (acquired by Clean Cells)

10.5.13. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

10.5.14. Waters Corporation

10.5.15. EagleBio

List of Tables [153]

List of Figures [75]

Companies Featured



Cygnus Technologies (acquired by Maravai LifeSciences)

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Gyros Protein Technologies (acquired by Mesa Laboratories, Inc.)

Bio-Techne

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation

Alphalyse

BioGenes GmbH

WuXi AppTec

ANAQUANT (acquired by Clean Cells)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Waters Corporation EagleBio

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