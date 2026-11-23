Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that on 23 November 2026 the Company purchased for cancellation 38,350,417 ordinary shares of 0.1p each at a price of 46.0471p per share.

The following PCA of a director was included within the share cancellation and cancelled shares at a price per share of 46.0471p: