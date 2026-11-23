MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "UAE Halal Cosmetics Market Overview 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The UAE halal cosmetics market is projected to reach US$ 6.02 billion by 2034, up from US$ 1.95 billion in 2025, representing a CAGR of 13.35% from 2026 to 2034. According to the report, market growth will be supported by rising demand for ethical beauty products, premium skincare, transparent ingredient sourcing, sustainable formulations and halal-certified personal care solutions.

Market Overview

The UAE has established a strong position in the global halal beauty industry, supported by a sophisticated retail environment, a multicultural population and increasing consumer interest in product authenticity. Demand spans skincare, hair care, fragrances, color cosmetics and personal hygiene products, with customers placing greater emphasis on quality, religious compliance and environmentally responsible production.

Manufacturers are expanding their portfolios with botanical extracts, natural oils, vitamins and skin-friendly active ingredients. Clean-label products, cruelty-free manufacturing, sustainable packaging and supply chain transparency are also influencing purchasing decisions. At the same time, luxury beauty stores, pharmacies, supermarkets, specialty retailers and online platforms are improving access to halal-certified cosmetics across the country.

The UAE's regulatory framework requires manufacturers to maintain rigorous controls covering ingredients, production, storage, packaging and distribution. These requirements are encouraging investment in specialized manufacturing, supplier verification and quality assurance. The country's role in the global halal economy also provides compliant brands with opportunities to serve Muslim-majority markets. With the UAE population reaching 10.48 million in 2023, according to the World Bank, the domestic market offers substantial potential for established and emerging cosmetics companies.

Key UAE Halal Cosmetics Market Growth Drivers



Ethical and clean beauty demand: Consumers increasingly prefer transparent ingredient sourcing, cruelty-free processes, naturally derived ingredients and sustainable manufacturing. These priorities extend beyond religious considerations and are strengthening demand for certified skincare, makeup, fragrances and personal care products.

Premium product innovation: Research and development is advancing product performance, texture, durability and skin compatibility. Manufacturers are introducing multifunctional and customized formulations suited to different skin types, lifestyles and climatic conditions.

Digital retail expansion: E-commerce platforms, mobile applications and brand-operated online stores are making halal cosmetics more accessible. Artificial intelligence-powered recommendations, virtual consultations, influencer campaigns and digital payment systems are improving product discovery and customer engagement. Omnichannel distribution: Retailers are integrating physical stores with digital services to provide convenient purchasing, personalized consultations and efficient delivery across the UAE.

Market Challenges

Stringent halal certification and quality assurance requirements remain a significant operational challenge. Manufacturers must maintain extensive documentation, inspections, product testing and supplier verification while adapting to evolving regulations. Innovative formulations may require additional validation, increasing development costs and time to market.

Competition is also intensifying as international luxury companies, regional manufacturers and halal-focused brands expand their presence. Market participants must differentiate through product quality, formulation innovation, sustainable packaging, effective digital marketing and strong customer experiences. Continued investment in research, certification and brand development will be critical to maintaining market share.

Regional Market Highlights

Dubai remains the UAE's leading commercial center for halal cosmetics, supported by luxury retail, tourism, premium boutiques, department stores and digital commerce. Personalized beauty services, experiential retail and product innovation continue to strengthen the city's market position.

Abu Dhabi is benefiting from premium retail expansion and growing demand for ethically manufactured skincare, hair care, fragrances and makeup. Research-driven formulations, digital consultations and environmentally responsible packaging are creating new opportunities for brands.

Sharjah is recording steady growth as consumers become more selective about ingredient transparency, certification and product quality. Pharmacies, supermarkets, specialty stores and online retailers are broadening their halal-certified selections. Ajman is also developing as suppliers expand access to premium and everyday beauty products through modern retail and e-commerce channels.

Recent Industry Development

In June 2025, Alshaya Group and Ulta Beauty announced further details of their franchise agreement. At the time of the announcement, the companies planned an initial location at The Avenues in Kuwait and a second store at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai for late 2025, highlighting continued investment in the region's beauty retail sector.

Market Segmentation



Product type: Personal care products, color cosmetics and fragrances

Application: Hair care, skin care, face care and beauty care

Distribution channel: Hypermarkets & supermarket, online stores, convenience stores, specialty stores and others Cities: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates participating companies across business overview, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis and revenue analysis. Key players include Estee Lauder, L'Oreal, S&J International Enterprises, Kao Corporation, Clara International Beauty Group, INIKA, AMARA COSMETICS, WARDAH COSMETICS and SAMPURE MINERALS.

As ethical consumption, premium beauty demand and digital commerce continue to reshape purchasing behavior, the UAE halal cosmetics market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2034. Companies that combine regulatory compliance, transparent sourcing, advanced formulations and convenient distribution will be best placed to capture emerging opportunities.

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