SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lune.fi, a crypto exchange aggregator and yield platform, has entered a long-term partnership with CertiK, a leading Web3 security firm. The collaboration includes a completed security audit and ongoing work to improve platform reliability and asset protection.

The first CertiK security audit of Lune.fi was completed on November 9, 2026. The report is publicly available on the CertiK Skynet platform. Following the audit, Lune.fi received a high BBB rating on the CertiK Skynet Score. Lune.fi stated that security and operational reliability remain a core focus of the platform.

Lune.fi has been operating since 2024. The platform offers fixed-term investment pools in stablecoins (USDT and USDC), Bitcoin, and Ethereum. Users can open positions starting from $10. Interest is calculated and paid daily to the user's balance. The platform is built around clear terms, daily payouts, and straightforward access without KYC requirements for standard use.

Current fixed rates on the platform (as of the announcement date):



Stablecoin pool: up to 29.5% APR on 360-day terms

Bitcoin pool: up to 21.5% APR on 360-day terms Ethereum pool: up to 21.5% APR on 360-day terms



Shorter terms offer lower rates. All rates are fixed for the chosen period and paid daily.

Lune.fi holds leading positions on major comparison platforms including CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, and CoinInterestRate. The platform maintains a high Trustpilot rating. It emphasizes operational reliability, security practices, and simple user experience.

Additional details about current rates and platform features are available on the Lune.fi investments page. The CertiK audit report can be viewed on the CertiK Skynet project page.

About Lune.fi

Lune.fi is a crypto platform that lets users swap assets and earn fixed interest on stablecoins, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. The platform has been operating since 2024 and focuses on simple terms, daily payouts, strong security, and easy access without KYC for standard use.

CONTACT: Contact Lune.fi Support Email:... Website: lune.fi