MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest settlement reinforces Alpha Modus' continued execution of its patent enforcement strategy across AI-driven retail analytics, digital advertising, and intelligent retail technologies

CORNELIUS, N.C., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) (“Alpha Modus” or the“Company”), a technology company focused on artificial intelligence, retail innovation, and intellectual property monetization, today announced that its subsidiary, Alpha Modus, Corp., has reached a settlement agreement with Stratacache, Inc., to resolve patent infringement litigation filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

The litigation, initiated in November 2025, involved seven U.S. patents within Alpha Modus' intellectual property portfolio and certain retail technology solutions associated with Stratacache's digital display networks, audience measurement technologies, in-store analytics, and retail media applications.

The settlement marks another resolution within Alpha Modus' ongoing intellectual property enforcement program, adding to the Company's record of negotiated settlements while litigation against other parties continues. These developments reflect Alpha Modus' continued execution of its strategy to protect, enforce, and monetize its patented technologies.

The Company's patent portfolio encompasses technologies addressing consumer engagement, behavioral analytics, targeted advertising, and intelligent retail systems. Alpha Modus continues to pursue opportunities to protect and commercialize these technologies across retail technology and artificial intelligence markets.

Continued Progress Across a Growing Patent Portfolio

Alpha Modus reports that it holds 13 granted U.S. patents with one application pending. The portfolio covers real-time consumer behavior analysis, personalized in-store marketing, shelf and planogram intelligence, inventory management, and customer assistance.

As previously disclosed in the Company's October 5, 2026 Form 8-K, Alpha Modus reported a series of favorable federal court rulings on motions in patent infringement proceedings involving 7-Eleven, Johnson Controls and Sensormatic Electronics, Lowe's, The Kroger Co., and Creative Realities. These developments, together with the Company's negotiated settlements, reflect continued progress in its intellectual property enforcement strategy.

SEC filing:

The Alpha Modus, Corp. patent portfolio can be consulted at .

The Stratacache settlement resolves the parties' existing dispute without an admission of liability or wrongdoing. Financial terms are not being disclosed in this announcement.

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented "closed-loop" retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus, Corp. and Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC., the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the intended use of net proceeds from the offering.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

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