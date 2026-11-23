A Langley dental clinic explains Invisalign pricing, insurance coverage limits, and how clear aligner costs compare with braces in British Columbia.

LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 200th St Langley Family Dentistry is encouraging patients considering clear aligner treatment to look closely at what an Invisalign quote includes, as costs in British Columbia vary widely with the complexity of each case.Invisalign treatment in Canada generally costs about $3,000 for a simple case to $11,000 for a complex one before insurance. Mild cases involving small gaps or minor crowding typically fall between $3,000 and $5,500 and take three to six months. Moderate crowding or minor bite issues usually run $4,200 to $6,800 over six to 12 months, while complex cases such as overbites, underbites, and crossbites can reach $11,000 and take up to two years.According to the clinic, quotes from different providers are not always comparable. A complete estimate generally covers the consultation and X-rays, a digital 3D scan, the treatment plan, aligners, follow-up visits, and at least one retainer. Refinement trays and fillings or cleanings needed before treatment are among the items most often left out.Traditional braces remain a common alternative. Metal braces cost $3,000 to $7,000 and ceramic braces $4,000 to $8,000. Braces are often less expensive up front, though repair visits and more difficult cleaning can narrow the difference. Lower-cost at-home aligner brands, at roughly $1,300 to $2,600, do not include in-office monitoring and are mainly suited to mild cases.Insurance also shapes the final cost. Private dental plans often treat Invisalign like braces, reimbursing 50 to 80 percent of eligible costs up to a lifetime maximum, which children's plans commonly cap at $1,500 to $3,000. Some plans exclude adult orthodontics or apply waiting periods, and the federal Canadian Dental Care Plan does not cover orthodontic services. The clinic can submit a pre-treatment estimate to a patient's insurer and offers dental financing that Langley patients can use to pay monthly.200th St Langley Family Dentistry is a family dental clinic at 19978 72 Ave, Unit 105, in Langley, British Columbia. Since 2006, the clinic has provided dental care for patients of all ages, including preventive care and Invisalign treatment.

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200th St Langley Family Dentistry Outlines Invisalign Costs and Insurance Limits News Provided By Mapo SEO November 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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