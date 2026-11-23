Manufacturers, trades, and fleets gain the most from Canada's productivity super-deduction. Advanced Tax in Richmond, BC explains who qualifies and when.

- Azim DahyaRICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian businesses buying equipment before year-end can write off far more of the cost in the first year, but only if the equipment is up and running by December 31, according to Advanced Tax, a Richmond accounting firm. The rule comes from the federal productivity super-deduction, announced in Budget 2025 and passed into law on March 26, 2026. It doesn't raise the total deduction. It moves more of it into the year of purchase.Most business assets, including equipment, vehicles, furniture and software, qualify for about three times the usual first-year deduction. Manufacturing machinery, clean energy equipment and zero-emission vehicles can be written off in full. Both benefits apply to assets in use before 2030, then shrink through 2033. A $40,000 delivery truck that would normally allow a $6,000 first-year deduction now allows about $18,000.Manufacturers and food processors gain the most, since production lines and packaging machines can be written off in full. Construction, trades and delivery companies benefit when they buy tools and work vehicles, especially electric vans and trucks. Computers and network equipment in use before 2027 also qualify for a full write-off.The deduction depends on when an asset is ready to use, not when it was bought. A machine paid for in December but installed in January counts toward next year's return.On September 15, 2026, the federal government proposed the Productivity Mega Deduction, which would make full first-year write-offs permanent for most business assets bought on or after that date. It has not yet become law.There is no separate application. Corporations claim the deduction on Schedule 8 of the T2 return, sole proprietors on Form T2125 and landlords on Form T776.Advanced Tax Services Inc. is a Canadian CPA firm founded in 2004, with offices in Richmond, Vancouver and Mississauga. The firm provides corporate tax, personal tax, bookkeeping, estate and trust tax, and fractional CFO services for businesses and individuals across Canada.

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New Equipment Must Be in Use by Year-End to Qualify for 2026 Super-Deduction News Provided By Mapo SEO November 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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