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ActsSocial reports more than 24,000 prayers on 3,195 requests and opens guest viewing of its Prayer Wall and devotionals ahead of Thanksgiving.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- No One Prays Alone: On ActsSocial, Nearly Every Prayer Request Is Prayed Over by Fellow Members, Usually Within the Hour

New figures from the faith-first platform's community Prayer Wall show more than 3,000 requests since August, 97 percent of them prayed over by other members, as ActsSocial opens its Prayer Wall for anyone to view this Thanksgiving week, no account required

One in five American adults says they feel lonely every day, according to Gallup, and fewer than half now pray daily, according to Pew Research Center's 2025 Religious Landscape Study. Figures released today by ActsSocial, the faith-first social platform built around real community and meaningful connection, show what happens when those two facts meet on its community Prayer Wall: 97 percent of the prayer requests posted since August 1 were prayed over by at least one fellow member, the typical request drew five to six people praying, and more than half of all requests had their first prayer within the hour.

The figures cover 3,195 prayer requests posted by 1,823 members in 52 countries between August 1 and October 26, 2026. Together, members offered more than 24,000 prayers on those requests. Requests about illness, grief, family strain or money made up more than four in ten of them, and they drew more prayer than any other kind: 98 percent were prayed over, and the typical request of that kind drew seven people praying. The most widely shared requests drew more than 20 people praying.

One request, shared anonymously in September, shows what that looks like. A member asked for prayer for a brother whose doctor had said he would not survive. A week later the member came back to report that a new doctor had moved him to another hospital and he was "progressing in baby steps," and thanked everyone who had been praying.

"The loneliest sentence on the internet is 'please pray for me' when nobody answers," said ActsSocial Founder and CEO Shawn Whitson. "On ActsSocial it gets answered. A caregiver posts four sentences at four in the morning, and by breakfast people she has never met have stopped to pray for her and told her so. That is not a feature we built. That is the church in the book of Acts doing what it has always done, in a place people already are."

OPEN TO ANYONE

Since November 6, ActsSocial has offered guest mode: anyone can read the Prayer Wall, daily devotionals and the rest of the platform on the web and in the apps without creating an account. Joining to post a request or pray for someone is free.

HOW THE PRAYER WALL WORKS

Any member can post a request, in their own name or anonymously. Other members tap Praying, which tells the person asking that someone stopped for them, and can add a written word or a recorded voice prayer. When a prayer is answered, the member marks it answered and everyone who prayed is notified. The Prayer Wall is available in 12 languages on the web and in the ActsSocial apps for iPhone and Android.

The Prayer Wall sits alongside the rest of ActsSocial: daily devotionals from real ministers, a Bible reader in twelve translations, local groups, and free pages for churches, ministries, nonprofits and businesses, with a worldwide church directory of more than 1.46 million congregations. ActsSocial will announce ActsTV's launch network lineup in December.

"Thanksgiving is a hard week for a lot of people, and we built this for them," Whitson added. "If you are grieving, waiting on a diagnosis, or just worn down, bring it. Someone will pray. Acts 2:42 says the first believers devoted themselves to fellowship and to prayer. Twenty centuries later, that still works."

Anyone can read the Prayer Wall and join free to post or pray at ActsSocial/prayers.

ACTSSOCIAL BY THE NUMBERS

. More than 280,000 subscribers, who receive over 1 million ActsSocial emails every 30 days

. More than 1.5 million push notifications sent

. 97 percent of prayer requests prayed over by fellow members, most within the hour

. The number of published daily devotionals nearly doubled since September, reaching 376

. Christian creators and podcasters on the platform up 23 percent since September

. 12 languages, 195 countries

ABOUT ACTSSOCIAL

ActsSocial is a faith-first social platform created to foster authentic relationships, meaningful community, and positive online engagement. Available in 12 languages across 195 countries and reaching more than 280,000 subscribers, the platform is interest-based rather than ad-driven and features a built-in Bible reader, daily devotionals, local groups, a community prayer wall, ActsTV, and free pages for churches, ministries, nonprofits, and businesses. Guided by its "gratitude over outrage" philosophy, ActsSocial is reimagining social media as a place where people are encouraged, communities flourish, and meaningful connections come first.

ActsSocial is available worldwide and is always free to join.

For more information, visit ActsSocial or download the ActsSocial app.

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Nashville Publicity Group

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ActsSocial Says 97 Percent of Prayer Requests Receive Prayer from Fellow Members News Provided By FrontGate Media November 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, Social Media, Technology



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