Vanessa Byers, executive director of FreeRent Nashville

Hardworking Nashville Families Can Secure Rental Assistance With Savings, Credit Building, And Coaching Toward a Path to Financial Stability

- Vanessa ByersNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nashville is thriving, but not every family is. An unexpected bill or sickness can quickly put a family's housing at risk. According to the Eviction Lab at Princeton University, this year alone, nearly 15,000 Nashville renters faced eviction. That's one in every 11 renter households.A local team, led by Vanessa Byers, is launching FreeRent Nashville to help bridge the gap. Launched in Atlanta in 2023, FreeRent helps families not only stay housed, but also stabilize their finances and build a better future. FreeRent Nashville is seeking seed funding and planning a fundraising event called“Neighbors Helping Neighbors” on May 12, 2027, at Saint Elle. FreeRent Nashville will begin accepting applications for grant support in summer 2027.With a mission to provide rental assistance along with supportive services, including financial coaching, tools for building savings, and credit guidance, FreeRent Nashville aims to help up to 27 families get back on their financial feet in 2027. With support from local business owners and philanthropists in the community, FreeRent Nashville is launching here to help families begin their path to stable housing and long-term financial stability.FreeRent steps in with rental assistance, then stays alongside families until they are stable and building toward the future. Community engagement is key to a successful launch, and anyone can support FreeRent Nashville by making a donation.“Unexpected situations can put a hardworking renting family in a real financial hole,” said Vanessa Byers, FreeRent Nashville's executive director.“FreeRent partners with families to give them a chance to get stabilized and learn how to start building a financially secure future with a real cushion.”Vanessa grew up in Nashville, where her family rented an apartment for five years, giving her firsthand appreciation for the role stable housing and a supportive community can play in helping families make ends meet. For the past 15 years, Vanessa and her husband, John, have raised their family and served their community through nonprofit board service, volunteer work, and entrepreneurship. Community has always been central for this family, and she signed on to lead FreeRent Nashville because she could see the impact it could have for hardworking families.Nashville is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, with an estimated 95 new neighbors arriving every day. Not surprisingly, its residents pay among the highest rent in the state. A resident needs to earn $33.27 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom here, which equals a 38% increase since 2022. Many of them are the musicians and songwriters who make up the backbone of the music industry, and the servers and cooks who have helped the city earn its distinction as a hospitality mecca.“FreeRent keeps hardworking families housed and builds their path to lasting financial stability,” said John Byers, chair of the FreeRent Nashville board of directors and member of the FreeRent national board.“Nashville's servers, songwriters, teachers and emergency responders are among those who should be able to afford to live in the city they serve. FreeRent can give them the hand up to not only live here but thrive here no matter the circumstances.”John Byers is joined on the board of FreeRent Nashville by John Brittle, Founder, Whiskey House; Joel Miller, President of Real Estate, Roots Investment Community; Ashok Sudarshan, CEO, Healthcare Strategies; Jeff Young, Senior Vice President, Corporate Banking, FirstBank; and Kelly Smith, Assistant Director of Development, Brentwood Academy. Larry Dorfman, co-founder of Roots Investment Community, chairs the national board.FreeRent Nashville is the newest market for the FreeRent Foundation, the nonprofit sister organization to Roots Investment Community. Since its founding, the FreeRent Foundation has provided over $1.1 million in direct rental assistance to 170 households.“FreeRent helped us get back on track, together. We're stronger, more focused, and finally building the future we've always dreamed of,” said FreeRent Atlanta recipients Paula and Esteven, who built their savings through the program and just purchased their first home.About FreeRentThe FreeRent Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit and sister organization to Roots Investment Community. FreeRent is on a mission to provide rental assistance and wraparound services that offer families a pathway to long-term financial stability. We focus on supporting hardworking households struggling to get ahead due to unforeseen hardship. We help keep families housed by providing a hand up that meets their current needs, builds financial stability, and empowers their future.

Maggie Reyes

Roots Investment Community

+1 770-710-3815

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FreeRent Comes to Nashville With a Goal of Supporting up to 27 Families in 2027 News Provided By Roots Investment Community November 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Real Estate & Property Management



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