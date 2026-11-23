MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Marketers can now plan, write and schedule social posts from Claude, ChatGPT and other AI assistants.

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CoSchedule, social media management software built on a best-in-class calendar, announced today that marketers can now plan, write and schedule social posts from Claude, ChatGPT and other AI assistants with its new social media MCP. Every post is scheduled to CoSchedule only after the marketer approves a preview of the post in the chat.

MCP (Model Context Protocol) is an open standard that connects AI assistants to other software. With CoSchedule's social media MCP, a marketer can ask Claude or ChatGPT for a week of LinkedIn and Instagram posts promoting a new guide, review the drafts, ask for changes and schedule the approved posts without leaving the chat. The assistant can also write several versions of a post to choose from, add images and video, and move or edit posts that haven't published yet.

Approved posts appear on the CoSchedule calendar with the rest of a team's marketing.

Marketers can ask the assistant about their calendar and social results as well, such as which posts earned the most engagement last month, and have the assistant write next week's posts around the top performers.

"Marketers already write social posts with Claude and ChatGPT, and until now the posts still had to be copied into a social media tool by hand," said Garrett Moon, CEO of CoSchedule. "CoSchedule's social media MCP connects the assistant a marketer writes with to the calendar the team publishes from. A marketer can now go from a prompt to a week of scheduled posts without leaving the chat."

The social media MCP is available on every CoSchedule plan, including the free plan, and works with all the major social networks CoSchedule publishes to. Marketers add CoSchedule from Claude's connector directory or ChatGPT's app directory. Gemini, Perplexity, Grok and Microsoft Copilot connect to CoSchedule as an MCP server.

To learn more and connect an AI assistant, visit coschedule/social-media-management/mcp.

About CoSchedule

CoSchedule is social media management software built on a best-in-class calendar. Marketers plan campaigns and publish to all the major social networks from the calendar, then reply to comments and messages in Social Inbox and see what's working in the same tool. ReQueue keeps profiles active by republishing their best-performing evergreen posts. CoSchedule works for the one-person marketing department and for marketing teams that run social, email, events and the blog on one shared calendar.

Media contact:...

Garrett T Moon

CoSchedule

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CoSchedule Launches Social Media MCP News Provided By CoSchedule November 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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