HighLevel Black Friday 2026 runs November 23–29, with 50% off the first three months for new subscribers.

New HighLevel subscribers can choose Starter, Unlimited or Founder Plan at 50% off for their first three months.

The Founder Plan includes SaaS Mode for agencies building software subscription offers for clients.

New subscribers get 50% off Starter, Unlimited or Founder Plan for three months; eligible Unlimited users can try Founder at $297/month.

- Nicholas Papp, Founder of GHLCentralAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HighLevel's Black Friday 2026 promotion is live. New subscribers can get 50% off their first three months on Starter, Unlimited or the Founder Plan. The Black Friday offer runs from November 23 at 8:00 a.m. through November 29 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.HighLevel, also known as GoHighLevel, is an AI business operating system for businesses and agencies. It brings customer relationship management, websites and sales funnels, email and SMS follow-up, booking calendars, automation and AI tools into one platform. Agencies can also manage separate accounts for their clients.During the promotion, new subscribers pay $48.50 per month for Starter, $148.50 per month for Unlimited or $248.50 per month for the Founder Plan, each for the first three months. Regular monthly subscription prices are $97, $297 and $497, respectively. Billing begins at signup. Usage charges, optional add-ons and taxes may be additional.The plans serve different needs. Starter supports up to three business accounts and can suit a business setting up its own lead follow-up or a new agency with a small client roster. Unlimited removes that account limit for agencies managing more clients. The Founder Plan adds SaaS Mode for agencies that want to package and sell software subscriptions, along with markup on eligible usage rebilled to clients.Existing subscribers have a separate upgrade path. Eligible agencies currently paying $297 per month for Unlimited can move to the Founder Plan while keeping that same monthly base subscription price for three months. Founder then renews at its regular $497 monthly base price. Available upgrades are personalized to each agency account.“The 50% offer gets attention, but people still need to choose a plan that fits what they want to build,” said Nicholas Papp, founder of GHLCentral.“We put the prices, plan differences and upgrade path in one place so new subscribers and existing agencies can make that decision with more clarity.”The GHLCentral Black Friday guide includes a plan comparison, an interactive plan finder and instructions for checking eligible upgrades. It also explains Founder Plan capabilities and opportunities, including the HighLevel Partner Network and AdFuel. Read the guide atQuestions about the promotionCan existing HighLevel subscribers claim the new-subscriber prices? No. Existing agency subscribers have personalized upgrade offers. Account owners should sign in at gohighlevel, then use the upgrade link in the GHLCentral guide. Eligible $297 Unlimited subscribers can try the Founder Plan at their current monthly base price for three months.Does the 50% offer include a free trial? No. Discounted monthly billing begins at signup. GHLCentral also offers a separate 30-day trial for people who want to test HighLevel first; the Black Friday discount does not automatically follow that trial.About GHLCentralGHLCentral is an independent HighLevel resource hub founded by Nicholas Papp. It publishes guides and practical resources for agencies and digital entrepreneurs choosing and using the platform. GHLCentral is not HighLevel and may receive referral compensation through links in its guide.

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GoHighLevel Black Friday 2026: 50% Off | Which Plan Should You Choose?

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HighLevel Black Friday 2026 Is Live: GHLCentral Details 50% Off Plans News Provided By GHL Central November 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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