Keeprix Black Friday Sale for Holiday Watch

The Nov. 23–Dec. 3 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale brings lifetime licenses to $111.99, helping users prepare for holiday travel and movie nights.

- Vicky Yueh

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keeprix has launched its 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, offering up to 30% off its video downloader for Windows and Mac through Dec. 3. The promotion reduces the price of a lifetime software license to $111.99 from $159.99, with discounts also available on monthly and annual plans.

The offer arrives as many Americans prepare for Thanksgiving travel and holiday gatherings. According to AAA's Nov. 16 travel forecast, 81.5 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30. For travelers who want films and episodes ready before departure, locally saved videos offer a way to watch on compatible devices without relying on a continuous internet connection.

"Holiday viewing doesn't happen in just one place," said Vicky Yueh, General Manager of Keeprix. "Some people want videos ready for a long trip, while others are planning a movie night on a larger screen. We want to make it easier for users to prepare their viewing experience around those different situations."

Keeprix brings together four capabilities for holiday viewing:

1. Offline Viewing for Holiday Travel: Users can save streaming videos as MP4 or MKV files for playback on compatible devices during flights, train journeys and other situations with limited connectivity.

2. Bigger-Screen Entertainment: Downloaded files can be played on compatible TVs, computers and home entertainment systems, allowing viewers to prepare movies and episodes for family movie nights or relaxed holiday viewing.

3. Up to 4K with HDR10, Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos: Enjoy cinematic picture and sound with up to 4K resolution, HDR10 or Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos or 5.1 surround sound on supported streaming titles. Available formats depend on the platform and source video, while playback requires compatible equipment.

4. Major Streaming Platforms in One App: Download videos from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and Peacock-all through a single desktop application.

Black Friday Pricing and Availability

During the promotion, the monthly plan is $39.99 for the first month, compared with its regular $49.99 price. The annual plan is $89.99 for the first year, down from $99.99. The lifetime license costs $111.99, down from $159.99, and covers two computers with a one-time purchase. Monthly and annual subscriptions renew at regular rates after the discounted period unless canceled.

Keeprix also provides a free trial that includes one complete download from each supported streaming platform, while supported social video downloads like YouTube remain free without Keeprix-imposed download-count limits.

The sale ends Dec. 3, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PST. Offer details and eligible plans are available at:

Users must have lawful access to source content. Downloads and their subsequent use are subject to applicable copyright laws, rights-holder permissions and streaming service terms, and are intended for personal, noncommercial use.

Vicky Yueh

Keeprix Limited

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Keeprix Offers Up to 30% Off Video Downloader Plans for Holiday Offline Viewing News Provided By Keeprix Limited November 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications



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