VisionFirst offers contact lens exams, expert fittings, follow-up care, and complete eye services at Southern Indiana locations nearby for patients of all ages.

NEW ALBANY, IN, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Finding the right contact lenses in Indiana is now simpler for residents across the southern part of the state. VisionFirst, an established optometry practice with licensed independent eye doctors on-site, serves patients through Indiana offices in New Albany, Jeffersonville, Salem, and Scottsburg. These convenient locations give individuals and families a nearby option for dependable vision correction without a long drive.Contact lens patients at VisionFirst begin with a thorough eye examination that determines whether lenses suit their eyes, prescription, and daily routine. The team then completes a professional fitting, helps each patient choose from a wide selection of contact lenses, and schedules follow-up visits to confirm comfort and clear vision. First-time wearers gain a smooth start with expert guidance, while experienced wearers can update their prescriptions and explore lens options that better match their lifestyle.Beyond contact lenses, each VisionFirst location provides routine and medical eye exams, including the management of eye conditions related to glaucoma, diabetes, and cataracts. State-of-the-art diagnostic technology supports early detection and informed treatment decisions. An on-site optical shop also carries a broad range of eyewear, allowing patients to take care of their complete vision needs in one visit.To learn more about VisionFirst's contact lens services in Indiana, please visit their website at visionfirsteyecare or contact their nearest office at (812) 945-0023] to schedule an eye exam and contact lens fitting.About VisionFirst: VisionFirst is a comprehensive eye care practice headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, serving families throughout Central Kentucky and Southern Indiana since 1973. With 18 locations, the practice offers routine and medical eye exams, eye disease management, prescription eyewear, and contact lenses for patients of all ages.Company name: VisionFirstAddress: 4326 Charlestown Rd, New Albany, IN 47150City: New AlbanyState: IndianaZip code: 47150Phone: (812) 945-0023

VisionFirst Marketing

VisionFirst

+1 502-459-2020

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VisionFirst Brings Trusted Contact Lens Care Closer to Families Across Southern Indiana News Provided By VisionFirst November 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.