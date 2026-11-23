Micro Weld, Inc. provides precision micro TIG welding nationwide, delivering accurate, low-distortion welds for intricate components across diverse industries.

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Manufacturers working with small, intricate, and high-value parts have a dependable partner in Micro Weld, Inc., a precision welding company. The company is showcasing its micro TIG welding services, a specialized process built for extremely small, exact welds on complex industrial components. Micro Weld, Inc. serves clients nationwide with welds that conventional methods cannot match for accuracy.Micro TIG welding, also known as gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW), uses low amperage to produce precise, repeatable welds. Because heat input stays minimal, the process reduces warping and distortion while protecting sensitive materials. This makes it a cost-effective choice for projects where accuracy matters and rework must be kept to a minimum. Micro Weld, Inc.'s skilled technicians also offer microscopic laser welding and standard TIG welding, selecting the most suitable technique for each application.The company supports a wide range of industries, including medical device manufacturing, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, mold revision and repair, and general industrial production. Micro Weld, Inc. is ISO 13485 certified and follows strict quality control standards on every project. It also provides customized welding solutions and licensed micro TIG and laser welding for machined gun components under its FFL and SOT certification.To learn more about Micro Weld, Inc.'s micro TIG welding services, please contact their team at 763-425-8818 or.... Clients can also submit project details through the online contact form to receive a customized estimate.About Micro Weld, Inc.: For over 25 years, Micro Weld, Inc. has provided precision laser micro welding and TIG welding services to manufacturers across the United States. Based in Maple Grove, MN, the company is ISO 13485 certified and a proud member of the Minnesota Precision Manufacturing Association (MPMA).Company name: Micro Weld, Inc.Address: 10550 County Road 81 Suite 112 Maple Grove, MN 55369City: Maple GroveState: MinnesotaZip code: 55369Phone: 425-8818

Trae Stevenson

Micro Weld, Inc

+1 763-425-8818

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Micro Weld, Inc. Highlights Precision Micro TIG Welding for Complex Industrial Components News Provided By Micro Weld, Inc November 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing



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