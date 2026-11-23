MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Summit Insulation Services encourages Gretna-area homeowners to watch for uneven roof melt before sustained snow and deep cold settle in

- Summit Insulation ServicesGRETNA, MANITOBA, CANADA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With November bringing colder nights and sustained heating demand to southern Manitoba, Summit Insulation Services is encouraging homeowners in Gretna and nearby communities to use the first heavy frost or light snowfall as an early check on attic performance."The first real cold weather can make hidden heat loss easier to see," said a spokesperson for Summit Insulation Services. "If one section of a roof clears while the rest remains frosty or snow-covered, heat may be reaching the roof deck from below. That does not identify the cause on its own, but it is a useful reason to look more closely before winter is fully established."Natural Resources Canada's Keeping the Heat In guidance advises homeowners to look at the roof after the first heavy frost or light snow and note where melting begins. Early bare patches or melt lines above a bathroom fan, plumbing vent, skylight or leaky attic hatch can point to areas where warm air is escaping. A well-sealed and insulated attic helps keep the roof surface cooler and reduces the conditions that contribute to ice dams.Manitoba Hydro's attic-insulation guidance recommends checking for wetness or water stains, wet insulation, uneven coverage and vents blocked by insulation or debris. It also explains that warm indoor air leaking into a cold attic can carry moisture that forms condensation or frost. Active roof leaks and moisture sources should be corrected before more insulation is added.Homeowners can start safely from ground level: after frost or a light snowfall, compare how evenly the roof holds its white covering, watch for recurring icicles or ice at the eaves, and note indoor signs such as stains near the ceiling or drafts around the attic hatch. Roof access, electrical concerns and difficult attic spaces are best left to qualified professionals."Insulation depth is only part of the picture," the spokesperson added. "Air sealing, insulation and ventilation need to work together. November is a practical time to assess the attic because the house is beginning to show how it will perform, while homeowners may still have time to address problems before prolonged snow and severe cold."About Summit Insulation ServicesSummit Insulation Services is a Gretna, Manitoba-based insulation contractor serving residential and commercial clients in southern Manitoba. The company helps property owners assess insulation coverage, air leakage and moisture-related building-envelope concerns, with solutions suited to Prairie conditions.Media ContactSummit Insulation ServicesGretna, Manitoba, Canada(204) 817-6915...

Summit Insulation Services

Summit Insulation Services

+1 (204) 817-6915

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First Frost Can Reveal Hidden Attic Heat Loss in Manitoba Homes News Provided By Influence Online Marketing November 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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