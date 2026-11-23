MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Los Angeles design and remodeling company shares a practical room-by-room planning guide for the season

- Love Home RenovationsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Love Home Renovations is encouraging Los Angeles homeowners to use the holiday entertaining season as a real-world test of how their homes function, then carry those observations into a coordinated remodeling plan for 2027. The company's November planning brief focuses on the everyday pressure points that become easier to spot when kitchens, bathrooms and shared spaces are working overtime.Holiday Hosting as a Real-World TestA crowded kitchen can reveal more than a need for extra counter space. It may point to an inefficient work triangle, a narrow circulation path, poorly placed appliances or storage that does not match the way the household cooks. In nearby dining and living areas, guests can expose pinch points between rooms, limited seating flexibility and lighting that works for daily routines but not for larger gatherings.Bathrooms tell a similar story. Long waits, limited landing space and poor task lighting can signal that a refresh should address layout and function rather than finishes alone. Entryways and hallways may also show where coats, shoes and serving pieces need a better home.“The holidays put a home through a very honest dress rehearsal,” said Jonathan Galuti, owner of Love Home Renovations.“A kitchen may look beautiful and still create a traffic jam when several people are cooking, serving and cleaning at once. Paying attention to those moments gives homeowners useful information for a renovation that supports the way the entire home is actually used.”- more -Plan the Home as One Connected SystemLove Home Renovations recommends looking beyond a single problem area when several rooms are involved. A kitchen expansion may affect dining space, flooring, lighting and storage in adjacent rooms. Moving a wall or changing circulation can also influence electrical, plumbing, permit and finish decisions elsewhere in the home.A coordinated whole-home plan helps homeowners set priorities before construction begins. It can also identify which improvements belong in one phase and which can wait without creating avoidable rework. Love Home Renovations' process includes project consultation, design planning, 2D and 3D visualization, material sourcing, permit guidance and installation, allowing design and construction decisions to be considered together.Use November to Observe and PlanRather than rushing a major project to meet a holiday deadline, November can be used to document what works and what does not. Love Home Renovations suggests noting where people gather, where circulation slows, which storage areas overflow and which rooms feel disconnected. Photos and a short list of recurring frustrations can give a design team a more useful starting point than a collection of finishes alone.For Los Angeles homeowners considering a kitchen, bathroom or whole-home renovation in 2027, the takeaway is straightforward: the best plan begins with evidence from daily life. A home that performs well under the pressure of hosting is more likely to feel comfortable on an ordinary Tuesday, too.About Love Home RenovationsLove Home Renovations is a family-owned boutique general construction, home design and remodeling company based in Los Angeles. The company provides kitchen, bathroom and whole-home remodeling services, combining field expertise, professional project management, design planning and customer service. California contractor license No. 1055055.Media ContactLove Home RenovationsPhone: (310) 496-6276Email:...Website:

Love Home Renovations

Love Home Renovations

+1 (310) 496-6276

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Love Home Renovations Turns Holiday Hosting Friction Into a 2027 Remodeling Plan News Provided By Influence Online Marketing November 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Environment, Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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