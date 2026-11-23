An uplifting original Christmas song, written by two brothers, celebrates love, togetherness and the magic of the holiday season.

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent singer-songwriter Ken Bascue is bringing a message of joy, hope and holiday spirit to listeners with his original Christmas song, "My Merriest Christmas," released through Kenerbener Productions.

Written by Ken and his brother Robert, the song captures the special magic that seems to fill the air during Christmas. It's about tuning into that feeling, sharing it with someone you love, and allowing the excitement and happiness of the season to take over.

But there's a deeper story behind the music.

After losing their parents in a car accident when they were young, the brothers struggled with the holidays for many years. Eventually, they made a conscious decision to look beyond their sadness, embrace the good things still in their lives, and appreciate the one another. That belief in better things became the inspiration behind "My Merriest Christmas."

The result is an upbeat, feel-good holiday song designed to make people smile, dance, celebrate and reconnect with what matters most.

"In these divisive times, I think we could all use a little more positivity, hope and appreciation for one another," says Bascue. "Christmas has a special kind of magic. This song is about opening yourself up to that feeling, celebrating love and sharing happiness with the people who mean the most to you."

With its festive energy and uplifting message, "My Merriest Christmas" offers a timely reminder that the holidays are about more than gifts and traditions. They're about love, gratitude, togetherness and finding reasons to celebrate. Ken's husband Richard is his inspiration as well. They are living their best life.

Originally released a few years ago, the song is now being introduced to a wider audience in hopes of reaching holiday radio programmers, streaming playlists, music publications and Christmas music fans.

"My Merriest Christmas" by Ken Bascue is available on digital music platforms.

ABOUT KEN BASCUE

Ken Bascue is an independent singer-songwriter whose music reflects a love of melody, positive messages and emotional connection. Released through Kenerbener Productions, "My Merriest Christmas" represents a personal collaboration between two brothers and their shared belief in the power of music to uplift and bring people together.

Ken Bascue

Kenerbener Productions

+1 646-408-1184

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ken Bascue Brings Christmas Magic, Hope and Holiday Cheer with 'My Merriest Christmas' News Provided By Kenerbener Productions November 23, 2026, 16:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.