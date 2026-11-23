Thomas G. Hauck, Director New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness

Michael T. Geraghty, Director New Jersey Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Cell

Maureen Lancaster, Intelligence & Operations Division Director, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness

Business owners and operators in Morris County to learn about current cyber threats and how to protect themselves

- Meghan Hunscher, President

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Microsoft Outlook crashing for millions of users word wide. An FAA ground stoppage caused by a telecommunications failure stranding tens of thousands of fliers across the nation. Customers of five major banks unable to access their accounts due to a software issue. Malicious JavaScript attacking visitors to more than 175 major websites in a cryptocurrency theft scheme, targeting credit cards and other information. An“unauthorized party” hacking into Apple services and products.“Temporary degradation” of NSA internal communications system. AI platforms bypassing their companies' safeguards to design terrorist attacks in a Government Accountability Office test.

All in the last week.

What is behind all the outages and disruptions? More importantly, how can business owners and operators in Morris County protect themselves from unseen cyber threats?

Answers to those and other questions will be topics at a security briefing being provided by experts from the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness (NJOHSP) Friday, Dec. 4, being hosted by the Morris County Chamber of Commerce at the Park Avenue Club in Florham Park.

The Security Briefing: Protecting New Jersey Business will feature speakers Thomas G. Hauck, director NJOHSP; Michael T. Geraghty, director New Jersey Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Cell; and Maureen Lancaster, Intelligence & Operations Division director, NJOHSP.

Attendees will learn how prepared their organizations are for today's security challenges. They will gain timely intelligence from the security experts, learn about the threats businesses need to have on their radar and discover resources that can help their organization strengthen its preparedness and resilience.

“Cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, and for business leaders, understanding the risks is no longer just an IT issue – it's a business imperative.” said Meghan Hunscher, chamber president.“This briefing promises to be very educational for all attendees.”

To register or for more information, visit .

About the Morris County Chamber of Commerce

The Morris County Chamber of Commerce has more than 700 member organizations that range from entrepreneurs and small businesses to large corporations and Fortune 500 companies. The chamber's mission is to collaboratively advance the interests of its members to champion a thriving business and community environment. The chamber's many events, meetings and seminars provide a platform for its members to connect, collaborate, learn and succeed. The chamber is dedicated to the advancement of Morris County's businesses and community by providing services, information and advocacy to support the success of its member organizations. They are headquartered in Florham Park.

Colette Moran

Morris County Chamber of Commerce

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Morris County (NJ) Chamber to hold cybersecurity update with state Homeland Security experts News Provided By Morris County Chamber of Commerce November 23, 2026, 16:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry



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