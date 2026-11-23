Mahershala Ali Discusses Hollywood Challenges

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali has opened up about the challenges of finding suitable roles in Hollywood, saying that winning the Academy Award does not guarantee access to good material, as most projects being greenlit do not have roles written with him in mind, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During a recent interview, Ali, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performances in Moonlight (2016) and Green Book (2018), said there were more good actors than available good material in the industry.“There's a lot of great actors that don't have Oscars, who are also looking for good material,” he said.“And that's no disrespect to The Academy or the award at all, but what I'm actually saying is that Oscar or no Oscar, there's a lot of good actors out there. There's more good actors than there is good material,” as per the outlet.

Explaining how the limited availability of suitable roles affects actors, Ali said only a handful of projects meet certain requirements, and actors must also be the right fit for those opportunities.“It's not even that all these people are competing for these same spots. It's just that out of all the material made, there's only a handful of them that check certain boxes. And then you got to be right for it,” Ali continued.“The vast majority of projects that get greenlit, there are not roles for me in those. You gotta think that way, you know what I mean? So, it doesn't matter if I got 17 Oscars. If someone is not writing something for you or greenlighting something with you in mind, you're like everybody else waiting and looking and searching,” he added, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ali also spoke about the impact of the current political climate on opportunities in the entertainment industry, pointing to the rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) funding and initiatives as a factor that could influence which projects receive the green light.“I don't know how much of an impact it has, but I just know that if certain companies are allowed to not feel a pressure to be reflective of the world we live in, they'll just keep centring who they see in their offices, and it ain't a bunch of us in those offices,” he said.

The actor, known for Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, said producing and developing projects independently was another option available to actors seeking opportunities. However, he pointed out that building a project from the ground up could itself take considerable time. He described the process as“a five-year journey itself.”

During the conversation, Famuyide also asked Ali about the perception that Black actors are considered“validated” only after winning an Oscar. Responding to the notion, Ali said such recognition did not necessarily translate into tangible opportunities.“It's kind of just talk. It doesn't translate to anything real,” he replied. Ali further said that Black actors wanted access to strong material rather than being viewed primarily through the lens of diversity initiatives.“You don't want to find yourself in a situation where, oh, that's 'the diversity project.' You just want to do great material as a Black person. You're not thinking of yourself as this exotic other, per se. You just are living your life,” he added.“You wake up. You put your pants on like everybody else. You just want to be like, 'Yo, this is my offering. This is my story. This is my work.' Opposed to, 'Man, who are the best Black actors?,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.