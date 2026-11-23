MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI, advanced biomarkers, digital technologies, expanding research pipelines, and trial outsourcing drive growth, while North America leads the neurology clinical trials market.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Neurology Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neurology clinical trials market is projected to reach USD 19.2 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2026 to 2033. Valued at USD 10.9 billion in 2025, the market is expected to increase from USD 11.5 billion in 2026 as pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, research organizations, and healthcare institutions accelerate the development of treatments for neurological disorders.

Market growth is supported by the rising prevalence of neurological conditions, expanding clinical research pipelines, and increasing investment in drug discovery and development. The adoption of advanced biomarkers, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies is also improving patient identification, trial monitoring, data analysis, and clinical research efficiency. In addition, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing neurology clinical trials to access specialized expertise, reduce operational complexity, and improve study execution.

North America led the global neurology clinical trials market with a revenue share of 46.9% in 2025. The region's strong position reflects its established clinical research infrastructure, significant pharmaceutical and biotechnology investment, broad access to advanced medical technologies, and concentration of experienced trial sponsors and service providers. Europe and Asia Pacific also represent important markets as research activity expands, patient recruitment capabilities improve, and investment in neurological drug development increases.

Market Segmentation and Forecast Scope

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry developments across the neurology clinical trials market from 2021 - 2033. The market is assessed by phase, study design, indication, indication by study design, indication by phase, value chain, and region.

Indication Outlook



Alzheimer's Disease

Depression (MDD)

Parkinson's Disease (PD)

Epilepsy

Stroke

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Huntington's Disease

Muscle Regeneration Others

Each indication is evaluated across interventional, observational, and expanded access study designs. The report also assesses indication-level activity across Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV, providing insight into the distribution and progression of neurological clinical research pipelines.

Study Design, Phase, and Value Chain Outlook

The study design analysis covers interventional, observational, and expanded access trials. Phase-based coverage includes Phase I through Phase IV, enabling stakeholders to evaluate research activity across early-stage development, pivotal studies, and post-approval programs. The value chain assessment examines both In-house operations and outsourcing, reflecting the growing role of contract research organizations and specialist clinical service providers in neurology trials.

Regional and Country Coverage



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers detailed neurology clinical trials market intelligence to support investment planning, competitive positioning, portfolio development, and market entry strategies. It examines the presence of key industry participants, identifies growth opportunities, and evaluates trends expected to influence the future of neurological clinical research.



Global, regional, and country-level market estimates and forecasts

Analysis of growth drivers, emerging trends, and commercial opportunities

Revenue forecasts across key market segments

Competitive landscape and market share insights

Strategic recommendations for identifying potential revenue streams Coverage of product innovation and evolving clinical research activity

By combining market forecasts with segment-level analysis, the report helps pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, clinical research organizations, investors, and other stakeholders assess the neurology clinical trials landscape and make informed strategic decisions through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Phase

1.2.2. Study Design

1.2.3. Indication

1.2.4. Value Chain

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. The internal database

1.4.3. Secondary Sources

1.4.4. Primary Research

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data Analysis Models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.7.2. Top-Down Analysis

1.7.3. Bottom-up Approach

1.7.4. Multivariate Analysis

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Abbreviations

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Neurology Clinical Trials Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders and Expansion of Clinical Research Pipelines

3.2.1.2. Growing Adoption of Advanced Biomarkers, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Technologies in Neurological Clinical Trials

3.2.1.3. Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Investments and Outsourcing of Neurology Clinical Trials

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Clinical Trial Costs and Prolonged Drug Development Timelines

3.2.2.2. Patient Recruitment Challenges and Complex Neurological Clinical Trial Endpoints

3.3. Tariff Impact Analysis

3.4. Technology Landscape

3.5. Pricing Model Analysis

3.6. R&D Spending Analysis (2021-2025)

3.7. Clinical Trial Volume Analysis, 2025

3.8. Value Chain Analysis

3.8.1. Supply Trends

3.8.2. Demand Trends

3.9. Market Analysis Tools

3.9.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Neurology Clinical Trials Market: Phase Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Neurology Clinical Trials Market, Phase: Segment Dashboard

4.2. Neurology Clinical Trials Market, Phase: Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

4.3. Neurology Clinical Trials Market Estimates and Forecasts, Phase, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Phase I

4.4.1. Phase I Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Phase II

4.5.1. Phase II Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Phase III

4.6.1. Phase III Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.7. Phase IV

4.7.1. Phase IV Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Neurology Clinical Trials Market: Study Design Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Neurology Clinical Trials Market, Study Design: Segment Dashboard

5.2. Neurology Clinical Trials Market, Study Design: Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Neurology Clinical Trials Market Estimates & Forecasts, Study Design, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Interventional

5.4.1. Interventional Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Observational

5.5.1. Observational Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Expanded Access

5.6.1. Expanded Access Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Neurology Clinical Trials Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Neurology Clinical Trials Market, Indication: Segment Dashboard

6.2. Neurology Clinical Trials Market, Indication: Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

6.3. Neurology Clinical Trials Market Estimates & Forecasts, Indication, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Alzheimer's Disease

6.4.1. Alzheimer's Disease Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Depression (MDD)

6.5.1. Depression (MDD) Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Parkinson's Disease (PD)

6.6.1. Parkinson's Disease (PD) Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Epilepsy

6.7.1. Epilepsy Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.8. Stroke

6.8.1. Stroke Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.9. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

6.9.1. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.10. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

6.10.1. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.11. Huntington's Disease

6.11.1. Huntington's Disease Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.12. Muscle Regeneration

6.12.1. Muscle Regeneration Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.13. Others

6.13.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Neurology Clinical Trials Market: Indication by Study Design Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Neurology Clinical Trials Market, Indication by Study Design: Segment Dashboard

7.2. Neurology Clinical Trials Market, Indication by Study Design: Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

7.3. Neurology Clinical Trials Market Estimates & Forecasts, Indication by Study Design, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Alzheimer's Disease

7.4.1. Alzheimer's Disease Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.2. Alzheimer's Disease Interventional

7.4.2.1. Alzheimer's Disease Interventional Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.3. Alzheimer's Disease Observational

7.4.3.1. Alzheimer's Disease Observational Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.4. Alzheimer's Disease Expanded Access

7.4.4.1. Alzheimer's Disease Expanded Access Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Depression (MDD)

7.5.1. Depression (MDD) Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.2. Depression (MDD) Interventional

7.5.2.1. Depression (MDD) Interventional Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.3. Depression (MDD) Observational

7.5.3.1. Depression (MDD) Observational Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.4. Depression (MDD) Expanded Access

7.5.4.1. Depression (MDD) Expanded Access Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Parkinson's Disease (PD)

7.6.1. Parkinson's Disease (PD) Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.2. Parkinson's Disease (PD) Interventional

7.6.2.1. Parkinson's Disease (PD) Interventional Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.3. Parkinson's Disease (PD) Observational

7.6.3.1. Parkinson's Disease (PD) Observational Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.4. Parkinson's Disease (PD) Expanded Access

7.6.4.1. Parkinson's Disease (PD) Expanded Access Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.7. Epilepsy

7.7.1. Epilepsy Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.2. Epilepsy Interventional

7.7.2.1. Epilepsy Interventional Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.3. Epilepsy Observational

7.7.3.1. Epilepsy Observational Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.4. Epilepsy Expanded Access

7.7.4.1. Epilepsy Expanded Access Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.8. Stroke

7.8.1. Stroke Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.2. Stroke Interventional

7.8.2.1. Stroke Interventional Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.3. Stroke Observational

7.8.3.1. Stroke Observational Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.4. Stroke Expanded Access

7.8.4.1. Stroke Expanded Access Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.9. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

7.9.1. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.2. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Interventional

7.9.2.1. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Interventional Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.3. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Observational

7.9.3.1. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Observational Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.4. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Expanded Access

7.9.4.1. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Expanded Access Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.10. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

7.10.1. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.10.2. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Interventional

7.10.2.1. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Interventional Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.10.3. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Observational

7.10.3.1. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Observational Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.10.4. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Expanded Access

7.10.4.1. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Expanded Access Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.11. Huntington's Disease

7.11.1. Huntington's Disease Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.11.2. Huntington's Disease Interventional

7.11.2.1. Huntington's Disease Interventional Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.11.3. Huntington's Disease Observational

7.11.3.1. Huntington's Disease Observational Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.11.4. Huntington's Disease Expanded Access

7.11.4.1. Huntington's Disease Expanded Access Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.12. Muscle Regeneration

7.12.1. Muscle Regeneration Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.12.2. Muscle Regeneration Interventional

7.12.2.1. Muscle Regeneration Interventional Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.12.3. Muscle Regeneration Observational

7.12.3.1. Muscle Regeneration Observational Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.12.4. Muscle Regeneration Expanded Access

7.12.4.1. Muscle Regeneration Expanded Access Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.13. Others

7.13.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.13.2. Others Interventional

7.13.2.1. Others Interventional Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.13.3. Others Observational

7.13.3.1. Others Observational Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.13.4. Others Expanded Access

7.13.4.1. Others Expanded Access Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Neurology Clinical Trials Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Neurology Clinical Trials Market, End Use: Segment Dashboard

8.2. Neurology Clinical Trials Market, End Use: Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

8.3. Neurology Clinical Trials Market Estimates & Forecasts, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Large Pharmaceutical Companies

8.4.1. Large Pharmaceutical Companies Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Small & Mid-sized Pharmaceutical Companies

8.5.1. Small & Mid-sized Pharmaceutical Companies Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.6. Others

8.6.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Neurology Clinical Trials Market: Indication by Phase Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Neurology Clinical Trials Market, Indication by Phase: Segment Dashboard

9.2. Neurology Clinical Trials Market, Indication by Phase: Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

9.3. Neurology Clinical Trials Market Estimates & Forecasts, Indication by Phase, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.4. Alzheimer's Disease

9.4.1. Alzheimer's Disease Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.4.2. Alzheimer's Disease Phase I

9.4.2.1. Alzheimer's Disease Phase I Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.4.3. Alzheimer's Disease Phase II

9.4.3.1. Alzheimer's Disease Phase II Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.4.4. Alzheimer's Disease Phase III

9.4.4.1. Alzheimer's Disease Phase III Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.4.5. Alzheimer's Disease Phase IV

9.4.5.1. Alzheimer's Disease Phase IV Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.5. Depression (MDD)

9.5.1. Depression (MDD) Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.5.2. Depression (MDD) Phase I

9.5.2.1. Depression (MDD) Phase I Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.5.3. Depression (MDD) Phase II

9.5.3.1. Depression (MDD) Phase II Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.5.4. Depression (MDD) Phase III

9.5.4.1. Depression (MDD) Phase III Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.5.5. Depression (MDD) Phase IV

9.5.5.1. Depression (MDD) Phase IV Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.6. Parkinson's Disease (PD)

9.6.1. Parkinson's Disease (PD) Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.6.2. Parkinson's Disease (PD) Phase I

9.6.2.1. Parkinson's Disease (PD) Phase I Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.6.3. Parkinson's Disease (PD) Phase II

9.6.3.1. Parkinson's Disease (PD) Phase II Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.6.4. Parkinson's Disease (PD) Phase III

9.6.4.1. Parkinson's Disease (PD) Phase III Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.6.5. Parkinson's Disease (PD) Phase IV

9.6.5.1. Parkinson's Disease (PD) Phase IV Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.7. Epilepsy

9.7.1. Epilepsy Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.7.2. Epilepsy Phase I

9.7.2.1. Epilepsy Phase I Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.7.3. Epilepsy Phase II

9.7.3.1. Epilepsy Phase II Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.7.4. Epilepsy Phase III

9.7.4.1. Epilepsy Phase III Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.7.5. Epilepsy Phase IV

9.7.5.1. Epilepsy Phase IV Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.8. Stroke

9.8.1. Stroke Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.8.2. Stroke Phase I

9.8.2.1. Stroke Phase I Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.8.3. Stroke Phase II

9.8.3.1. Stroke Phase II Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.8.4. Stroke Phase III

9.8.4.1. Stroke Phase III Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.8.5. Stroke Phase IV

9.8.5.1. Stroke Phase IV Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.9. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

9.9.1. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.9.2. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Phase I

9.9.2.1. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Phase I Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.9.3. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Phase II

9.9.3.1. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Phase II Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.9.4. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Phase III

9.9.4.1. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Phase III Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.9.5. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Phase IV

9.9.5.1. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Phase IV Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.10. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

9.10.1. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.10.2. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Phase I

9.10.2.1. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Phase I Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.10.3. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Phase II

9.10.3.1. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Phase II Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.10.4. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Phase III

9.10.4.1. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Phase III Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.10.5. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Phase IV

9.10.5.1. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Phase IV Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.11. Huntington's Disease

9.11.1. Huntington's Disease Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.11.2. Huntington's Disease Phase I

9.11.2.1. Huntington's Disease Phase I Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.11.3. Huntington's Disease Phase II

9.11.3.1. Huntington's Disease Phase II Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.11.4. Huntington's Disease Phase III

9.11.4.1. Huntington's Disease Phase III Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.11.5. Huntington's Disease Phase IV

9.11.5.1. Huntington's Disease Phase IV Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.12. Muscle Regeneration

9.12.1. Muscle Regeneration Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.12.2. Muscle Regeneration Phase I

9.12.2.1. Muscle Regeneration Phase I Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.12.3. Muscle Regeneration Phase II

9.12.3.1. Muscle Regeneration Phase II Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.12.4. Muscle Regeneration Phase III

9.12.4.1. Muscle Regeneration Phase III Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.12.5. Muscle Regeneration Phase IV

9.12.5.1. Muscle Regeneration Phase IV Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.13. Others

9.13.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.13.2. Others Phase I

9.13.2.1. Others Phase I Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.13.3. Others Phase II

9.13.3.1. Others Phase II Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.13.4. Others Phase III

9.13.4.1. Others Phase III Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.13.5. Others Phase IV

9.13.5.1. Others Phase IV Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 10. Neurology Clinical Trials Market: Value Chain Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Neurology Clinical Trials Market, Value Chain: Segment Dashboard

10.2. Neurology Clinical Trials Market, Value Chain: Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

10.3. Neurology Clinical Trials Market Estimates & Forecasts, Value Chain, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4. In-house

10.4.1. In-house Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.5. Outsourcing

10.5.1. Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 11. Neurology Clinical Trials Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

11.1. Regional Market Dashboard

11.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

11.3. North America

11.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.3.2. U.S

11.3.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.3.2.2. Competitive Scenario

11.3.2.3. Regulatory Framework

11.3.2.4. U.S. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.3.3. Canada

11.3.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.3.3.2. Competitive Scenario

11.3.3.3. Regulatory Framework

11.3.3.4. Canada Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.3.4. Mexico

11.3.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.3.4.2. Competitive Scenario

11.3.4.3. Regulatory Framework

11.3.4.4. Mexico Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.4. Europe

11.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.4.2. UK

11.4.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.4.2.2. Competitive Scenario

11.4.2.3. Regulatory Framework

11.4.2.4. UK Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.4.3. Germany

11.4.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.4.3.2. Competitive Scenario

11.4.3.3. Regulatory Framework

11.4.3.4. Germany Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.4.4. France

11.4.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.4.4.2. Competitive Scenario

11.4.4.3. Regulatory Framework

11.4.4.4. France Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.4.5. Italy

11.4.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.4.5.2. Competitive Scenario

11.4.5.3. Regulatory Framework

11.4.5.4. Italy Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.4.6. Spain

11.4.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.4.6.2. Competitive Scenario

11.4.6.3. Regulatory Framework

11.4.6.4. Spain Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.4.7. Denmark

11.4.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.4.7.2. Competitive Scenario

11.4.7.3. Regulatory Framework

11.4.7.4. Denmark Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.4.8. Sweden

11.4.8.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.4.8.2. Competitive Scenario

11.4.8.3. Regulatory Framework

11.4.8.4. Sweden Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.4.9. Norway

11.4.9.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.4.9.2. Competitive Scenario

11.4.9.3. Regulatory Framework

11.4.9.4. Norway Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.5. Asia Pacific

11.5.1. Asia Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.5.2. Japan

11.5.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.5.2.2. Competitive Scenario

11.5.2.3. Regulatory Framework

11.5.2.4. Japan Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.5.3. China

11.5.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.5.3.2. Competitive Scenario

11.5.3.3. Regulatory Framework

11.5.3.4. China Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.5.4. India

11.5.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.5.4.2. Competitive Scenario

11.5.4.3. Regulatory Framework

11.5.4.4. India Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.5.5. Thailand

11.5.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.5.5.2. Competitive Scenario

11.5.5.3. Regulatory Framework

11.5.5.4. Thailand Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.5.6. South Korea

11.5.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.5.6.2. Competitive Scenario

11.5.6.3. Regulatory Framework

11.5.6.4. South Korea Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.5.7. Australia

11.5.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.5.7.2. Competitive Scenario

11.5.7.3. Regulatory Framework

11.5.7.4. Australia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.6. Latin America

11.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.6.2. Brazil

11.6.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.6.2.2. Competitive Scenario

11.6.2.3. Regulatory Framework

11.6.2.4. Brazil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.6.3. Argentina

11.6.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.6.3.2. Competitive Scenario

11.6.3.3. Regulatory Framework

11.6.3.4. Argentina Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.7. MEA

11.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.7.2. South Africa

11.7.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.7.2.2. Competitive Scenario

11.7.2.3. Regulatory Framework

11.7.2.4. South Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.7.3. Saudi Arabia

11.7.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.7.3.2. Competitive Scenario

11.7.3.3. Regulatory Framework

11.7.3.4. Saudi Arabia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.7.4. UAE

11.7.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.7.4.2. Competitive Scenario

11.7.4.3. Regulatory Framework

11.7.4.4. UAE Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.7.5. Kuwait

11.7.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.7.5.2. Competitive Scenario

11.7.5.3. Regulatory Framework

11.7.5.4. Kuwait Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.7.6. Oman

11.7.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.7.6.2. Competitive Scenario

11.7.6.3. Regulatory Framework

11.7.6.4. Oman Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.7.7. Qatar

11.7.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

11.7.7.2. Competitive Scenario

11.7.7.3. Regulatory Framework

11.7.7.4. Qatar Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Key Participant Categorization

12.1.1. Market Leaders

12.1.2. Emerging Players

12.2. Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)

12.3. Company Profiles

12.3.1. Syneos Health

12.3.1.1. Company Overview

12.3.1.2. Financial Performance

12.3.1.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

12.3.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3.2. Icon Plc

12.3.2.1. Company Overview

12.3.2.2. Financial Performance

12.3.2.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

12.3.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3.3. Lindus Health

12.3.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.3.2. Financial Performance

12.3.3.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

12.3.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3.4. AbbVie

12.3.4.1. Company Overview

12.3.4.2. Financial Performance

12.3.4.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

12.3.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3.5. GlaxoSmithKline

12.3.5.1. Company Overview

12.3.5.2. Financial Performance

12.3.5.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

12.3.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3.6. Aurora Healthcare

12.3.6.1. Company Overview

12.3.6.2. Financial Performance

12.3.6.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

12.3.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3.7. Labcorp Drug Development

12.3.7.1. Company Overview

12.3.7.2. Financial Performance

12.3.7.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

12.3.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3.8. Pfizer

12.3.8.1. Company Overview

12.3.8.2. Financial Performance

12.3.8.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

12.3.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3.9. AstraZeneca

12.3.9.1. Company Overview

12.3.9.2. Financial Performance

12.3.9.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

12.3.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3.10. Biogen

12.3.10.1. Company Overview

12.3.10.2. Financial Performance

12.3.10.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

12.3.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3.11. Eli Lilly

12.3.11.1. Company Overview

12.3.11.2. Financial Performance

12.3.11.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

12.3.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3.12. Alzheon

12.3.12.1. Company Overview

12.3.12.2. Financial Performance

12.3.12.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

12.3.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3.13. GAP Network

12.3.13.1. Company Overview

12.3.13.2. Financial Performance

12.3.13.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

12.3.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3.14. BDD Pharma

12.3.14.1. Company Overview

12.3.14.2. Financial Performance

12.3.14.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

12.3.14.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3.15. Re:Cognition Health

12.3.15.1. Company Overview

12.3.15.2. Financial Performance

12.3.15.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

12.3.15.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [193]

List of Figures [195]

Companies Featured



Syneos Health

Icon Plc

Lindus Health

AbbVie

GlaxoSmithKline

Aurora Healthcare

Labcorp Drug Development

Pfizer

AstraZeneca

Biogen

Eli Lilly

Alzheon

GAP Network

BDD Pharma Re:Cognition Health

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