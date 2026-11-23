MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Parenting has never been easy, but today's parents face a unique challenge: feeling isolated in a world that is more connected than ever.

Dr. Lauren Loquasto, senior vice president and chief academic officer at The Goddard School, and Michelle Kennedy, founder and CEO of Peanut, share what it means to build a modern parenting village and why strong support systems matter not only for parents but for children as well.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Why Parents Feel So Alone

In a world with constant access to social media and online conversations, it's easy to assume connection should come naturally. Yet many parents still feel isolated when they need support the most.

One reason is that connection and community are not the same. Having hundreds of online contacts or followers doesn't necessarily provide the relationships that parents need during challenging moments. In fact, constantly seeing curated snapshots of other families' lives – highlights, not their daily realities – can add pressure rather than ease it.

When it comes to building a strong support system, quality matters far more than quantity. Seek out a few trusted people who can offer honest conversation, share similar experiences and provide support when parenting feels overwhelming.

The Village Has Changed

For generations, parents could usually rely on extended family living nearby for assistance. Today, families often move for careers, education or other opportunities, leaving traditional familial support systems behind. As a result, while the concept of a parenting village hasn't disappeared, it has evolved.

A modern village may include fellow parents, teachers, neighbors, community members or trusted online connections. It doesn't need to be a large network; sometimes it begins with just one or two meaningful relationships that provide understanding, encouragement and practical support.

Recognizing When Support Is Needed

Many parents are accustomed to putting everyone else's needs before their own. Over time, that tendency can lead to exhaustion, stress and feelings of isolation.

Recognizing when you need support is an important part of maintaining your well-being. If parenting feels like a constant cycle of making it through the day rather than enjoying family life, it may be time to lean on the people around you or seek out new sources of support.

Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. In fact, it demonstrates self-awareness and resilience. Parents are better equipped to support their children when they also take care of themselves.

Getting Started Through Everyday Moments

One of the most common misconceptions about building a village is that it requires finding extra time in an already packed schedule. In reality, meaningful connections often develop through the routines that are already part of daily life. School drop-off and pick-up, extracurricular activities, community events, neighborhood gatherings and playground visits all offer opportunities to connect with other families.

Start by introducing yourself to another parent, and instead of limiting interactions to a quick greeting, consider going one step further. Ask them how they're doing, invite them for coffee or continue a conversation beyond the usual small talk by discussing challenges you're both experiencing, such as potty training or tantrums. These simple moments of connection may seem insignificant at first, but they often lay the foundation for lasting relationships. Villages are built through consistency, openness and a willingness to reach out.

Children Benefit from Your Village, Too

Beyond helping parents, a strong village also contributes to children's healthy development. When children see adults building positive relationships, they learn valuable social-emotional skills such as communication, empathy, cooperation and trust. They observe how communities function and gain confidence interacting with a variety of people and perspectives.

Strong support systems also create a broader network of caring adults who can encourage, guide and celebrate children as they grow. Teachers, neighbors, coaches, family friends and other trusted adults all play important roles in helping children feel connected and supported.

Parenting was never meant to be a solo journey. By investing in community, families can create the support, encouragement and belonging that help both parents and children thrive.

For more guidance and support, visit the Parent Resource Center at GoddardSchool.com, and download the Peanut app to start building your village both online and in person.

Photos courtesy of Shutterstock

About Feature Impact

Feature Impact is 4media group's earned-first content solution for audience-ready storytelling at scale. Formerly Family Features, the editorial service delivers measurable earned media results and authentic consumer engagement through high-quality, topical and seasonally relevant multimedia content. Publicly-facing content is available at culinary.net and eLivingToday.com, with additional ready-to-publish resources for editors and journalists at editors.featureimpact.com. Learn more at featureimpact.com.

CONTACT: Michael French...