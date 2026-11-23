MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through off-site prefabrication, shorter installation times, reduced material waste, digital fabrication, and hybrid timber systems for low-carbon construction.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe mass timber engineering products market was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 4.1 billion in 2026 to USD 6.9 billion by 2033. This represents a CAGR of 7.8% from 2026 to 2033. Market expansion is being supported by the construction industry's increasing use of engineered wood systems across residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional projects.

Key products include cross-laminated timber (CLT), glued laminated timber (glulam), laminated veneer lumber (LVL), hybrid mass timber engineering products, and other structural timber components. These materials are used in load-bearing walls, floors, roofs, beams, columns, and structural frames. Growing demand for low-carbon construction, prefabricated building systems, and resource-efficient materials continues to strengthen the outlook for the Europe mass timber engineering products market.

Key Market Drivers

Decarbonisation targets for the built environment are encouraging developers, architects, engineers, and contractors to consider mass timber for a wider range of construction projects. The adoption of off-site construction is another important growth driver, as engineered timber components can be produced to precise specifications in controlled factory environments. This production model can shorten on-site installation schedules, improve project coordination, and reduce material waste when supported by effective planning.

The relatively low weight of mass timber components can also reduce structural loads and affect foundation requirements, subject to project design and site conditions. In addition, hybrid construction is creating new opportunities by combining engineered timber with concrete or steel to meet specific structural, architectural, fire, acoustic, and operational performance requirements.

Technology and Product Development

Technological advances are improving manufacturing accuracy, product consistency, and design flexibility. Computer-aided design, building information modelling (BIM), automated cutting, CNC machining, and digital fabrication enable the production of complex structural components and support coordinated assembly. These technologies are helping manufacturers and construction teams integrate design, fabrication, logistics, and installation more efficiently.

Innovation in engineered connections, fire-protection systems, acoustic detailing, and moisture management is broadening the potential applications of mass timber buildings. Prefabricated wall, floor, roof, and structural-frame assemblies are also strengthening the connection between factory manufacturing and on-site construction, supporting faster and more predictable project delivery.

Market Segmentation

The report provides volume and revenue forecasts at regional and country levels, together with analysis of industry trends across each sub-segment from 2021 to 2033.



Product Outlook: Volume in thousand cubic meters and revenue in USD billion, covering CLT, glulam, hybrid mass timber engineering products, and other product categories. Country Outlook: Volume in thousand cubic meters and revenue in USD billion across Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

Strategic Value of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess major product segments and national markets across Europe.

Market forecasts: Review volume and revenue projections through 2033 to support planning and investment decisions.

Competitive intelligence: Evaluate the market presence, positioning, and strategies of key industry participants.

Growth opportunity analysis: Identify emerging applications, technology developments, and potential revenue streams.

Industry trend assessment: Understand how decarbonisation, prefabrication, hybrid construction, and digital manufacturing are influencing demand.

Strategic recommendations: Apply actionable insights to product development, market entry, capacity planning, and competitive positioning. Innovation tracking: Monitor product developments and evolving construction solutions within the European engineered timber industry.

The report supports manufacturers, suppliers, investors, developers, engineering firms, construction companies, and other stakeholders seeking reliable market intelligence. Its analysis helps organisations assess market potential, compare country-level opportunities, evaluate product demand, and develop informed strategies for participation in Europe's expanding mass timber construction sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. The internal database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources

1.3.4. Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.5. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation and Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Europe Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.3.1. Regulations

3.3.2. Analyst Perspective

3.4. Technology Overview

3.4.1. Next Generation Material Innovations

3.4.2. AI-Driven Design & Optimization

3.4.3. Digital Twin Technology

3.4.4. Robotic Fabrication & Assembly

3.4.5. Advanced CNC & Digital Fabrication

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Opportunity

3.5.4. Market Challenges

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. Porter's Analysis

3.6.1.1. Supplier Power

3.6.1.2. Buyer Power

3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.6.2.1. Political Landscape

3.6.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.6.2.3. Social Landscape

3.6.2.4. Product Landscape

3.6.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.6.2.6. Legal Landscape

Chapter 4. Europe Mass Timber Engineering Products Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Takeaways

4.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

4.3. Europe Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecast, Product (Thousand Cubic Meters) 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4. CLT

4.4.1. Europe Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecast, CLT, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

4.5. Glulam

4.5.1. Europe Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecast, Glulam, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

4.6. Hybrid Mass Timber Engineering Products

4.6.1. Europe Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecast, Hybrid Mass Timber Engineering Products, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Europe Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecast, Others, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Europe Mass Timber Engineering Products Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Key Takeaways

5.2. Country Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Italy

5.3.1. Italy Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Italy Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.4. Spain

5.4.1. Spain Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Spain Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.5. Portugal

5.5.1. Portugal Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.5.2. Portugal Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.6. Poland

5.6.1. Poland Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.6.2. Poland Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.7. Germany

5.7.1. Germany Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.7.2. Germany Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.8. Austria

5.8.1. Austria Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.8.2. Austria Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.9. Switzerland

5.9.1. Switzerland Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.9.2. Switzerland Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.10. France

5.10.1. France Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.10.2. France Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.11. Netherlands

5.11.1. Netherlands Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.11.2. Netherlands Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.12. Luxembourg

5.12.1. Luxembourg Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.12.2. Luxembourg Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.13. UK

5.13.1. UK Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.13.2. UK Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.14. Ireland

5.14.1. Ireland Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.14.2. Ireland Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.15. Denmark

5.15.1. Denmark Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.15.2. Denmark Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.16. Sweden

5.16.1. Sweden Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.16.2. Sweden Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.17. Norway

5.17.1. Norway Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

5.17.2. Norway Mass Timber Engineering Products Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product, 2021 - 2033 (Thousand Cubic Meters) (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, Key Market Participants

6.2. Competition Categorization

6.3. Company Market Positioning

6.4. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2025

6.5. Strategy Mapping, 2025

6.6. Company Listing

6.6.1. Stora Enso

6.6.1.1. Company Overview

6.6.1.2. Financial Performance

6.6.1.3. Product Benchmarking

6.6.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.6.2. binderholz

6.6.2.1. Company Overview

6.6.2.2. Financial Performance

6.6.2.3. Product Benchmarking

6.6.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.6.3. KLH Massivholz GmbH

6.6.3.1. Company Overview

6.6.3.2. Financial Performance

6.6.3.3. Product Benchmarking

6.6.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.6.4. Mayr-Melnhof Holz

6.6.4.1. Company Overview

6.6.4.2. Financial Performance

6.6.4.3. Product Benchmarking

6.6.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.6.5. HASSLACHER Group

6.6.5.1. Company Overview

6.6.5.2. Financial Performance

6.6.5.3. Product Benchmarking

6.6.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.6.6. Pfeifer Group

6.6.6.1. Company Overview

6.6.6.2. Financial Performance

6.6.6.3. Product Benchmarking

6.6.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.6.7. DERIX Group

6.6.7.1. Company Overview

6.6.7.2. Financial Performance

6.6.7.3. Product Benchmarking

6.6.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.6.8. Lignotrend

6.6.8.1. Company Overview

6.6.8.2. Financial Performance

6.6.8.3. Product Benchmarking

6.6.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.6.9. Egoin

6.6.9.1. Company Overview

6.6.9.2. Financial Performance

6.6.9.3. Product Benchmarking

6.6.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.6.10. Schilliger Holz

6.6.10.1. Company Overview

6.6.10.2. Financial Performance

6.6.10.3. Product Benchmarking

6.6.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [1]

List of Figures [40]

Companies Featured



Stora Enso

binderholz

KLH Massivholz GmbH

Mayr-Melnhof Holz

HASSLACHER Group

Pfeifer Group

DERIX Group

Lignotrend

Egoin Schilliger Holz

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