MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know: the securities action traces Alphabet timeline disclosure events from a twice-stated June 2026 launch for Gemini 3.5 Pro to a July 16 report that the flagship AI model was months behind schedule

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG) securities between May 19, 2026 and July 16, 2026 of a pending securities class action. YOUR OPTIONS: Class members may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you could be eligible to recover or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

May 28, 2026: Alphabet shares close at a Class Period high of $390.13. July 16, 2026: Class A shares saw a 1-day fall of about $16.46, or 4.4%, to $354.46 on unusually heavy volume, a close $35.67 below the May 28 high, while Class C shares dropped a similar $16.39 to $353.58. Investors have until December 1, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

As the lawsuit chronicles, the sequence of events allegedly shows warning signs multiplying while the public June launch date stayed in place. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

May 19 to June 3, 2026: A June Launch, Stated Twice

The Class Period opens on May 19, 2026, at the Google I/O developer conference, where management told the audience that Gemini 3.5 Pro would arrive the following month. On June 3, during a Special Investor Call on AI-driven growth, management announced that Gemini 3.5 Flash was available and again pointed to June for Gemini 3.5 Pro. As detailed in the action, plaintiffs allege that neither occasion disclosed that the model was delivering disappointing training results.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures



Late June 2026: Google updates the data used to train Gemini in an effort to improve its skills; Bloomberg later reports the results as disappointing.

June 30, 2026: The promised June window closes without a Gemini 3.5 Pro release.

July 16, 2026, approximately 2:00 PM EST: Bloomberg reports Google is months behind schedule on the model due to ongoing coding efforts, and the Class Period ends.

July 22, 2026: On the second quarter 2026 results call, management describes the model as in testing and highlights Gemini 4 pretraining, offering no commercial launch details.

September 30, 2026: Google announces Gemini 4 Argon, and Reuters reports that Google no longer plans to release Gemini 3.5 Pro. October 2, 2026: The class action complaint is filed in the Northern District of California.

What the Alphabet Timeline Disclosure Events Allegedly Show

The complaint recounts that investors were not told the model was delivering disappointing training results or that, as a result, its launch would be significantly delayed. Plaintiffs contend the June launch statements therefore lacked a reasonable basis and that Alphabet securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. Here, the complaint alleges that a June launch date was reaffirmed to investors on June 3 even as development problems were allegedly mounting, and that shareholders learned of the delay from a news report rather than from the Company," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP - Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Alphabet Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the Alphabet lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Alphabet Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the development progress and expected June 2026 launch timeline of its flagship artificial intelligence model, Gemini 3.5 Pro, during the Class Period. When Bloomberg reported on July 16, 2026 that Google was months behind schedule on delivering Gemini 3.5 Pro and that recent training data updates had produced disappointing results, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Alphabet Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from May 19, 2026 to July 16, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the Alphabet class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do Alphabet investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my GOOGL or GOOG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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