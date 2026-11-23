MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recurring revenue from treatment-as-a-service, media exchange and long-term O&M, while integrated treatment trains and selective sorbents improve lifecycle ROI.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "PFAS Remediation Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PFAS remediation market was valued at USD 4.25 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 4.90 billion in 2026. The market is projected to grow to USD 14.42 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 11.4% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. Growth is being driven by enforceable drinking water standards, expanding cleanup liability, public funding, legal settlements, and increasing demand for effective PFAS treatment and destruction technologies.

The report assesses PFAS remediation equipment, media, and services used across drinking water, groundwater, soil & sediment, wastewater & industrial effluent, landfill leachate, and biosolids. Technologies covered include activated carbon, ion exchange, membranes, foam fractionation, novel sorbents, thermal treatment & incineration, supercritical water oxidation, electrochemical treatment, hydrothermal alkaline treatment, plasma processes, containment & stabilization, and excavation & disposal. The analysis also addresses treatment systems, media replacement, remediation services, destruction & disposal services, and operations & maintenance. Monitoring and laboratory testing are excluded.

Regulation and Funding Support Market Expansion

Drinking water represents the largest source of PFAS remediation demand. In April 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency established limits of 4.0 parts per trillion each for PFOA and PFOS. EPA estimates that 4,100 to 6,700 of approximately 66,000 regulated public water systems may require action, with annual costs of about USD 1.5 billion. An analysis commissioned by the American Water Works Association estimates that more than 7,000 entry points could require treatment within five years, resulting in capital requirements of USD 37.1 billion to USD 48.3 billion.

Regulatory requirements are creating a sustained pipeline of design, construction, media supply, residuals management, and long-term operating contracts. The recast EU Drinking Water Directive has applied limits for the sum of 20 PFAS and total PFAS since January 2026. In the U.S., the 2024 designation of PFOA and PFOS as hazardous substances under CERCLA has expanded potential cleanup obligations, while the Department of Defense has reviewed more than 700 installations for possible PFAS releases.

Funding is strengthening project activity. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocates USD 9 billion for PFAS and other emerging contaminants. Manufacturer settlements, including the 3M agreement reported at up to USD 12.5 billion and the settlement involving DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva, are also supporting water system treatment investments.

Costs, Residuals, and Regulatory Changes Remain Key Challenges

High compliance costs are the leading market restraint. The AWWA-commissioned analysis estimates annualized compliance costs of up to USD 3.5 billion, with smaller water systems facing disproportionate financial pressure. Regulatory changes may also affect project schedules, including EPA proposals to withdraw standards for four other PFAS and extend the PFOA and PFOS compliance deadline for qualifying systems to April 2031.

Residuals management presents an additional challenge because separation technologies generate spent carbon, resin, and concentrated reject streams requiring further treatment or disposal. Short-chain compounds such as PFBS and PFBA can also break through carbon beds earlier. Market participants must address destruction scalability, verified mineralization, media availability, cost allocation, engineering capacity, and extended project timelines.

Destruction Technologies and Recurring Services Create New Opportunities

PFAS destruction technologies are expected to provide a major growth opportunity, particularly for regeneration brines, foam fractionate, landfill leachate, spent media, and firefighting foam stocks. Separate-concentrate-destroy treatment trains are gaining attention as project owners seek permanent solutions for concentrated PFAS waste.

Treatment-as-a-service, media exchange, regeneration, and operations & maintenance contracts offer recurring revenue. Industrial wastewater is also emerging as a high-growth application as discharge permits introduce PFAS limits and EPA advances effluent guideline development for chemical, plastics, and metal finishing facilities. Additional trends include growing adoption of PFAS-selective ion exchange, novel sorbents for short-chain compounds, fluorinated firefighting foam phase-outs, and consolidation among environmental and water treatment providers.

Segment and Regional Outlook

Separation technologies are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 because granular activated carbon, ion exchange, and membrane systems remain widely accepted for drinking water treatment. Destruction technologies are projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036 as commercial systems advance beyond pilot deployment and demand grows for alternatives to landfilling and conventional incineration.

Drinking water is expected to remain the largest medium segment in 2026, while wastewater & industrial effluent is forecast to grow at the fastest rate. Treatment systems & equipment are projected to lead the offering segment, supported by substantial utility capital investment. Operations & maintenance is expected to achieve the highest CAGR as the expanding installed base requires media replacement, regeneration, residuals handling, and long-term service.

Water utilities are expected to represent the largest end-user segment in 2026, supported by regulatory mandates, federal programs, and settlement funding. Industrial facilities are forecast to grow at the highest CAGR due to discharge requirements, Superfund liability, and increased investment in on-site PFAS control. Military & government demand will remain significant because of remediation programs at defense installations and airfields.

North America is expected to lead the PFAS remediation market in 2026, driven by U.S. drinking water standards, federal funding, manufacturer settlements, Superfund liability, and Department of Defense cleanup activity. Europe is projected to record the highest regional CAGR as drinking water limits take effect and major cleanup programs advance across Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, France, and Germany.

Asia-Pacific is also positioned for strong growth, supported by remediation activity at Australian defense bases and airports, Japan's binding PFOS and PFOA standard from April 2026, and China's GB 5749-2022 reference limits. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa remain smaller markets, although international obligations, airport and oil and gas site investigations, and global corporate PFAS policies are expected to support future demand.

Competitive Landscape

The PFAS remediation market includes water treatment groups, carbon and resin manufacturers, engineering consultancies, remediation contractors, waste management companies, destruction service providers, and technology start-ups. Competition centers on long- and short-chain PFAS removal, system lifecycle cost, media supply and reactivation, verified destruction performance, regulatory acceptance, delivery capacity, and long-term operating support.

Companies are expanding integrated treatment capabilities, adding media and reactivation capacity, commercializing destruction systems, and pursuing acquisitions. Notable developments include Xylem's 2023 acquisition of Evoqua, Clean Harbors' positioning of hazardous waste incineration capacity for PFAS destruction, and Revive Environmental's deployment of its supercritical water oxidation PFAS Annihilator at wastewater and leachate sites since 2023.

Companies profiled include Veolia Environnement SA, Xylem Inc. (Evoqua), Calgon Carbon Corporation (Kuraray), Purolite (Ecolab), Jacobs Solutions Inc., AECOM, Tetra Tech, Inc., WSP Global Inc., Arcadis NV, Ramboll Group, GHD Group, Montrose Environmental Group, Inc., Clean Harbors, Inc., 374Water Inc., Revive Environmental, Aclarity, Inc., Aquagga, Inc., Claros Technologies Inc., Cyclopure, Inc., and Evocra.

The report supports technology selection, market entry, investment, partnership, and acquisition decisions by providing market forecasts through 2036, segment and regional analysis, technology readiness assessments, competitive benchmarking, company profiles, and evaluations of regulation, funding, compliance costs, project pricing, and commercialization trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Affected Systems and Sites x Capital and O&M Cost, by Medium)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (Regulatory Cost Estimates, Funding Programs, and Settlement Disbursements)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology (Regulatory Timing Scenarios)

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Enforceable Drinking Water Limits Requiring Treatment

4.2.1.2. Liability and Cleanup Obligations for Contaminated Sites

4.2.1.3. Litigation Settlements Funding Treatment

4.2.1.4. Dedicated Public Funding for PFAS Infrastructure

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Very High Treatment Costs and Affordability Concerns

4.2.2.2. Regulatory Uncertainty and Extended Compliance Timelines

4.2.2.3. Management and Disposal of Spent Media and Concentrated Wastes

4.2.2.4. Technical Limitations for Short-Chain PFAS

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. PFAS Destruction Technologies

4.2.3.2. Treatment-as-a-Service and Long-Term Operations

4.2.3.3. Industrial Wastewater Treatment

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Scaling Destruction Technologies and Verifying Complete Destruction

4.2.4.2. Liability and Cost Allocation among Responsible Parties

4.2.4.3. Supply Constraints for Treatment Media

4.2.4.4. Long Project Timelines and Workforce Limits

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Adoption of Separate-Concentrate-Destroy Treatment Trains

4.3.2. Shift toward Ion Exchange and Novel Sorbents for Short-Chain PFAS

4.3.3. Transition from Fluorinated Firefighting Foams

4.3.4. Consolidation among Water Treatment and Environmental Services Companies

4.4. Regulatory Landscape

4.4.1. U.S. (NPDWR and 2025-2026 Revisions, CERCLA Designation, Effluent Guidelines, State Standards)

4.4.2. EU (Drinking Water Directive, Water Framework Directive, ECHA Restriction Proposal)

4.4.3. Canada, Australia, Japan, and China

4.4.4. Stockholm Convention Obligations

4.4.5. Destruction and Disposal Guidance

4.5. Cost of Compliance and Funding Analysis

4.5.1. Regulatory Cost Estimates vs. Industry Estimates

4.5.2. Public Funding Programs (BIL, DWSRF, WIFIA, Others)

4.5.3. Litigation Settlements and Disbursements

4.5.4. Ratepayer Impacts

4.6. Technology Landscape

4.6.1. Separation Technologies Performance and Cost Comparison

4.6.2. Destruction Technologies Readiness and Performance

4.6.3. Soil Treatment and Stabilization

4.6.4. Treatment Trains and Residuals Management

4.7. Contaminated Site Landscape (Military, Airports, Industrial, Landfills)

4.8. Firefighting Foam Transition and Stockpile Management

4.9. Supply Chain Analysis (Activated Carbon, Resins, Reactivation Capacity)

4.10. Pricing and Project Cost Analysis

4.11. Value Chain Analysis

4.12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. PFAS Remediation Market, by Technology

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Separation

5.2.1. Granular Activated Carbon

5.2.2. Ion Exchange

5.2.3. Reverse Osmosis & Nanofiltration

5.2.4. Foam Fractionation

5.2.5. Novel Sorbents

5.3. Destruction

5.3.1. Thermal Treatment & Incineration

5.3.2. Supercritical Water Oxidation

5.3.3. Electrochemical Oxidation

5.3.4. Hydrothermal Alkaline Treatment

5.3.5. Plasma & Other Technologies

5.4. Containment & Stabilization

5.5. Excavation & Disposal

6. PFAS Remediation Market, by Medium

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Drinking Water

6.3. Groundwater

6.4. Soil & Sediment

6.5. Wastewater & Industrial Effluent

6.6. Landfill Leachate

6.7. Biosolids

7. PFAS Remediation Market, by Offering

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Treatment Systems & Equipment

7.3. Remediation Services

7.4. Media & Consumables

7.5. Destruction & Disposal Services

7.6. Operations & Maintenance

8. PFAS Remediation Market, by Treatment Approach

8.1. Introduction

8.2. In Situ

8.3. Ex Situ

9. PFAS Remediation Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Water Utilities

9.3. Military & Government

9.4. Industrial Facilities

9.4.1. Chemical Manufacturing

9.4.2. Metal Finishing & Electroplating

9.4.3. Textiles, Paper & Packaging

9.4.4. Semiconductors & Electronics

9.4.5. Other Industries

9.5. Waste Management & Wastewater Operators

9.6. Commercial & Real Estate

10. PFAS Remediation Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. France

10.3.3. Netherlands

10.3.4. Belgium

10.3.5. Italy

10.3.6. U.K.

10.3.7. Sweden

10.3.8. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. Australia

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. China

10.4.4. South Korea

10.4.5. India

10.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Mexico

10.5.3. Rest of Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

10.6.1. Saudi Arabia

10.6.2. UAE

10.6.3. Israel

10.6.4. South Africa

10.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

12. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis

Water Treatment and Media Companies

12.1. Veolia Environnement SA

12.2. Xylem Inc. (Evoqua)

12.3. Calgon Carbon Corporation (Kuraray)

12.4. Purolite (Ecolab)

Environmental Engineering and Remediation Firms

12.5. Jacobs Solutions Inc.

12.6. AECOM

12.7. Tetra Tech, Inc.

12.8. WSP Global Inc.

12.9. Arcadis NV

12.10. Ramboll Group

12.11. GHD Group

12.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.

Waste Management and Destruction Services

12.13. Clean Harbors, Inc.

Destruction and Novel Treatment Technology Developers

12.14. 374Water Inc.

12.15. Revive Environmental

12.16. Aclarity, Inc.

12.17. Aquagga, Inc.

12.18. Claros Technologies Inc.

12.19. Cyclopure, Inc.

12.20. Evocra

13. Appendix

13.1. Related Reports

13.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [342]

List of Figures [53]

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